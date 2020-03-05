You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Insurer Aviva posts record £3.2b operating profit

Thu, Mar 05, 2020 - 4:17 PM

[LONDON] Aviva posted a 6 per cent rise in 2019 operating profit to £3.2 billion (S$5.71 billion) on Thursday on strong overall business, though profits in its UK life business dipped.

Operating profit was forecast at £3.1 billion, according to a company-supplied consensus forecast.

Britain's second-largest insurer, which has operations in Europe, Canada and Asia as well as Britain, saw increased business in both general and life insurance.

However, operating profit in the UK life business dipped to £1.86 billion from £1.89 billion and combined operating ratio, a measure of underwriting profitability in general insurance, weakened slightly to 97.5 per cent from 97.2 per cent. A level below 100 per cent indicates a profit.

"We will improve business performance and enhance returns through disciplined action on expenses and underwriting," said Maurice Tulloch, presenting his first set of annual results since become chief executive a year ago.

SEE ALSO

For China virus insurance, check the small print

"My objective is to run Aviva better."

Aviva Investors, the firm's asset management unit, saw customer net inflows of £2.3 billion but operating profit fell by a third to £96 million.

The coronavirus epidemic "presents a new uncertainty in 2020", Mr Tulloch said.

The company said it would pay a dividend of 30.9 pence per share, up 3 per cent and in line with forecasts. 

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Brokers' take: Analysts downgrade Singapore banks after Fed rate cut

Haidilao hotpot queen opens family office in Singapore to manage wealth

Follow the Federal Reserve? Why central banks will not be rushed on coronavirus response

Fed's rate cut thrusts Singapore banks into thicker fog

India's top court strikes down banking ban on crypto currency

Quadria Capital raises US$595m fund for healthcare-focused deals

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 5, 2020 04:16 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB upgrades SGX to 'add' on valuation grounds

CGS-CIMB has upgraded the Singapore Exchange (SGX) to "add" and maintained its target price at S$9.40, citing...

Mar 5, 2020 04:14 PM
Government & Economy

Former UN chief Javier Perez de Cuellar dead at 100

[LIMA] Former UN chief Javier Perez de Cuellar, who was known for his peace-making efforts including brokering a...

Mar 5, 2020 04:14 PM
Consumer

Hugo Boss sees coronavirus hit to sales spreading from Asia

[BERLIN] German fashion house Hugo Boss warned on Thursday that the coronavirus will have a significant impact on...

Mar 5, 2020 04:04 PM
Companies & Markets

Covid-19: CapitaLand to give 1,000 tenants rental rebates

SINGAPORE’S largest mall operator CapitaLand will be giving rental rebates to some 1,000 of its tenants, a move the...

Mar 5, 2020 04:02 PM
Energy & Commodities

Chinese soy crushers set to add to ballooning soyoil inventories

[BEIJING] Soyoil inventories in China look set to build up further from already-high levels, denting prices even...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.