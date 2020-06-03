You are here

Insurer AXA to cut proposed dividend payout

Wed, Jun 03, 2020 - 1:32 PM

French insurer AXA plans to cut its dividend to 0.73 euro (S$1.14) per share from a planned payout of 1.43 euros, the firm said on Wednesday, in order to preserve cash amid the coronavirus pandemic.
PHOTO: REUTERS

AXA added that it could consider proposing an additional fourth-quarter shareholder payment, of up to 0.70 euro per share, if financial market conditions improved.

AXA added that it could consider proposing an additional fourth-quarter shareholder payment, of up to 0.70 euro per share, if financial market conditions improved.

Last month, AXA said the coronavirus crisis would have a material impact on its 2020 earnings and it could face claims of about 500 million euros for event cancellations.

Banking & Finance

