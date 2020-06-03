You are here
Insurer AXA to cut proposed dividend payout
[PARIS] French insurer AXA plans to cut its dividend to 0.73 euro (S$1.14) per share from a planned payout of 1.43 euros, the firm said on Wednesday, in order to preserve cash amid the coronavirus pandemic.
AXA added that it could consider proposing an additional fourth-quarter shareholder payment, of up to 0.70 euro per share, if financial market conditions improved.
Last month, AXA said the coronavirus crisis would have a material impact on its 2020 earnings and it could face claims of about 500 million euros for event cancellations.
REUTERS
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes