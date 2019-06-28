Investors pour US$6b into US-based high-yield, investment-grade bond funds

[NEW YORK] Investors' appetite for risk-taking was on display in the latest week, as US-based high-yield junk bond funds attracted more than US$3 billion in the week ended Wednesday, their third consecutive week of inflows.

At the top of the credit spectrum, US-based investment-grade corporate bond funds attracted over US$3.2 billion in the same week, their fourth consecutive week of inflows, according to data released Thursday by Refinitiv's Lipper.

REUTERS