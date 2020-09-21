You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Jack Ma's Ant to lift IPO funding target to US$35b

Mon, Sep 21, 2020 - 4:05 PM

file7c5i7dw76snaknfpm8g (3).jpg
Jack Ma's Ant Group is seeking to raise at least US$35 billion in its initial public offering after assessing early investor interest, people familiar with the matter said, putting the Chinese fintech giant on track for a record debut sale.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] Jack Ma's Ant Group is seeking to raise at least US$35 billion in its initial public offering after assessing early investor interest, people familiar with the matter said, putting the Chinese fintech giant on track for a record debut sale.

Ant lifted its IPO target based on an increased valuation of about US$250 billion, up from previous estimates of US$225 billion, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private matters. It was earlier expecting to raise at least US$30 billion, people familiar have said.

Ant's simultaneous listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai may mark the biggest IPO ever, topping Saudi Aramco's record US$29 billion sale. Ant could exceed Bank of America's market capitalisation, and be more than twice the size of Citigroup. Among US banks, only JPMorgan is bigger at US$300 billion.

Ant received a nod from regulators in Shanghai on Friday to proceed with its public share sale. In the wake of its IPO plans, the company's been hit by a flurry of new regulations aimed at reducing risks in China's online finance sector. Regulators have curbed small-loan funding sources, capped lending rates, and imposed new capital and license requirements on Ant and other conglomerates.

The Hangzhou-based company is seeking a hearing with the Hong Kong stock exchange Thursday to clear the next key hurdle, the people said. Ant declined to comment in an emailed statement.

SEE ALSO

Ant-backed brokerage Paytm Money looks to tap India's stock trading mania

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Ant has picked China International Capital, Citigroup, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley for its Hong Kong sale.

Ant generated 72.5 billion yuan(S$14.5 billion) in revenue in the first-half, after full-year sales of 120.6 billion yuan in 2019, it said. The firm posted a 21.1 billion yuan profit in the first-half of this year.

Ant, which grew out of the Alipay payments app, now gets the bulk of its revenue from providing quick consumer loans, fueling China's growing consumer spending. It also runs an insurance business and money market funds, on top of providing credit scoring and technological services for the finance industry.

Alipay has 711 million active users, mostly in China, who tap it to buy everything from a quick coffee to even property, generating US$17 trillion in payments in the 12 months through June.

For those who don't have ready cash to spend via Alipay, Ant operates services that dole out small unsecured loans: Huabei (Just Spend) and Jiebei (Just Lend). The former focuses on quick consumer loans for purchases of iPhones and fridges, while the latter finances anything from travel to education.

Ant uses some of its capital for these loans, but the bulk of the money comes from banks, with the firm acting as a gateway. The platforms made loans to about 500 million people in the 12 months through June, charging annualised rates on its smaller loans of about 15 per cent.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Tokyo 2020 consulting firm paid around US$370,000 to Diack's son: report

'Free money' for banks as investors pile into fractured gold market

UOB lags local peers in managing ESG risks: report

AIA Singapore creates up to 500 career opportunities for fresh grads, mid-career switchers

HSBC, StanChart Hong Kong shares fall after 'FinCEN' leak

Centurion invites noteholders to exchange, sell S$60m notes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 21, 2020 04:10 PM
Energy & Commodities

Shell launches major cost-cutting drive to prepare for energy transition

[LONDON] Royal Dutch Shell is looking to slash up to 40 per cent off the cost of producing oil and gas in a major...

Sep 21, 2020 03:56 PM
Government & Economy

31 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore; nine imported, none in community

[ SINGAPORE] There were 31 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Monday noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,607....

Sep 21, 2020 03:52 PM
Life & Culture

Tokyo 2020 consulting firm paid around US$370,000 to Diack's son: report

[TOKYO] A consulting firm for Tokyo's Olympic bid committee paid around US$370,000 to the son of Lamine Diack, once...

Sep 21, 2020 03:51 PM
Government & Economy

Plaque challenging Thai monarchy removed

[BANGKOK] A plaque placed by Thai protesters to declare that Thailand belongs to the people and not the king was...

Sep 21, 2020 03:48 PM
Consumer

Superdry co-founder's turnaround efforts hit by pandemic

[LONDON] Superdry co-founder Julian Dunkerton will have to wait to see whether his turnaround plan is working, as...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Billionaire Ron Perelman selling almost everything as pandemic roils his empire

Singapore brand mark to be introduced; 6,700 opportunities in food sector

Stocks to watch: SIA, Keppel, Centurion, Ascendas Reit, First Reit

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB initiates on SBS Transit with 'add', upgrades ComfortDelGro

UK at 'critical point' in virus surge with London at risk

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.