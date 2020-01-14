You are here

Jamie Dimon says his retirement from JPMorgan is still five years away

Tue, Jan 14, 2020 - 10:59 PM

Mr Dimon shrugged off a question about succession and his plan to step down as the chief executive officer of the biggest US bank.
[NEW YORK] Jamie Dimon told people he would remain at the top of JPMorgan Chase & Co for another five years. That was almost six years ago.

In Jan 2018, the bank said the timer of "approximately five years" had actually started to tick. But on Tuesday, Mr Dimon shrugged off a question about succession and his plan to step down as the chief executive officer of the biggest US bank. "My statement stays the same - it's five years," the 63-year-old billionaire said. "When and if we ever set an actual retirement date, we'll let you know."

All the CEOs who led the Wall Street giants through the financial crisis are gone except Mr Dimon. JPMorgan just reported the most profitable year for any bank in US history, which may buy time for his running joke.

