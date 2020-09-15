You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Jamie Dimon sees long-term damage if people don't get back to work

Tue, Sep 15, 2020 - 11:24 PM

[NEW YORK] JPMorgan Chase chief executive officer, who's been going into the bank's offices since June, said he sees economic and social damage from a longer stretch of working-from-home. Governments should be focused on cautiously reopening cities, learning from earlier mistakes made in hasty attempts, he said.

"Going back to work is a good thing," Mr Dimon said in a virtual panel discussion Tuesday at the Singapore Summit. It makes sense to "carefully open up and see if we can get the economy growing for the sake of everybody." Mr Dimon told analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods that the firm has noted productivity slipping from employees working at home, the analysts said in a Sept 13 note to clients. That, along with worries that remote work is no substitute for in-person interaction, is part of why the biggest US bank is urging more workers to return to offices in coming weeks.

Mr Dimon said Tuesday that the bank has seen "alienation" among younger workers, and he worries about "a lot more damage by people staying home" in broader society.

"You can create more deaths from depression, overdose if we're not real careful and manage those things," he said, adding that social problems festering during extended lockdowns could be compounded "if we have another downturn." Of the biggest US banks, JPMorgan has been the most bold in moving to restaff its offices, with an aim of bringing as much as 50 per cent of workers back in New York in coming weeks even as the virus continues to claim lives. Wells Fargo plans to keep most of its staff working from home through at least Nov 1, and BNY Mellon told most of its workers not to return until at least next year. Citigroup plans to ramp up attendance in the New York-area starting next month but will cap daily attendance at 30 per cent.

"There will be permanent changes from this," Mr Dimon said. But "we're saying these places are clean. We've got social distancing" in effect in offices.

SEE ALSO

Citigroup to resume job cuts after pausing for pandemic

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Auditor EY express 'regret' over failures after Wirecard collapse

HKMA sells HK$2.7b into market after currency hits strong end of trading band

Indonesia Parliament hears testimonies backing wider central bank mandate

UOB offers US$200m sustainability-linked loan to Wilmar International

Keppel associate Floatel's creditors extend forbearance to end-September

Singapore industry tie-up to offer asset management training

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 15, 2020 11:17 PM
Consumer

Amazon makes new upscale move with 'Luxury Stores'

[WASHINGTON] Amazon unveiled plans Tuesday for a new online luxury "shopping experience" that will seek to connect...

Sep 15, 2020 09:56 PM
Government & Economy

US import prices beat expectations as inflation warms up

[WASHINGTON] US import prices increased more than expected in August and gains in the prior month were revised...

Sep 15, 2020 09:46 PM
Transport

EU parliament votes to make ships pay for their pollution

[BRUSSELS] The European Parliament on Tuesday voted in favour of including greenhouse gas emissions from the...

Sep 15, 2020 09:43 PM
Stocks

US: Wall Street climbs at open as Fed meeting kicks off

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened higher on Tuesday as upbeat data from China revived optimism around an economic rebound...

Sep 15, 2020 09:23 PM
Transport

Half of SIA's over 400 trainee pilots and cabin crew let go, the rest will leave after completing training

[SINGAPORE] Singapore Airlines (SIA) has let go of about half of its cadet pilots and cabin crew trainees as it...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Carousell to surpass US$900m valuation with Naver deal

Half of SIA's over 400 trainee pilots and cabin crew let go, the rest will leave after completing training

Retrenchments commence at SIA; airline and pilots union still in talks

SIA axes flights to Canberra, Dusseldorf, Stockholm and Wellington for good

Auditor EY express 'regret' over failures after Wirecard collapse

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.