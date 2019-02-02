January IPOs felt cold blast of US government shutdown

Sat, Feb 02, 2019 - 2:18 PM

[SAN FRANCISCO] The only thing colder than January's polar vortex might have been US initial public offerings (IPOs).

While expectations of a banner IPO year might still be fulfilled, 2019 opened with the worst month since January 2016, thanks largely to the 35-day US government shutdown.

Only 60 IPOs priced globally, raising US$2.7 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That compared with 126 listings raising more than US$13 billion last January. For US exchanges, the picture was especially bleak with only six offerings raising a mere US$373 million, compared with US$6.2 billion a year ago.

Outside the US , IPOs kept some of their momentum. with 54 offerings raising US$2.3 billion. Still, that was only a third of the US$6.9 billion raised in 113 IPOs on non-US exchanges in January 2018.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

With a Feb 15 deadline for reaching a permanent deal to keep the federal government open, the prospect of a shutdown Part II continues to loom over US markets.

Some of the companies that have gone public have worked around typical US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approval requirements by setting the price of their shares in advance. That included Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc., which raised US$48 million on Jan 16 and New Fortress Energy LLC's US$280 million IPO on Wednesday. San Diego-based Gossamer Bio Inc., deploying the same approach as a workaround under SEC rules, is set to officially price its shares on Feb 12, with a goal of raising US$230 million.

A renewed shutdown could cast a pall over Uber Technologies Inc.'s planned listing. That IPO could be among the top 10 of all time based on a possible valuation of as much as US$120 billion, according to people familiar with the company's plans. Uber, as well as its smaller ride-hailing competitor Lyft Inc., have been waiting for the SEC's feedback on their confidential IPO filings before making proposed terms public.

This year's other tech IPO candidates include Airbnb Inc., which a person familiar with the company has said is targeting an IPO sometime between June and the end of 2020. Slack Technologies Inc. plans to forgo a typical IPO and pursue a direct listing, a person familiar with the matter said last month.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

M&A surge driven by US deals makes for best January since 2000

Schroders to buy wealth management arm of Thirdrock Group

Hyflux creditors asked to file proof of claims by Feb 15

Deutsche Bank's slump deepens as trading hit hurts revenue

World's biggest pension fund reports record US$136b loss amid market turmoil

Deutsche Bank swings to first full year profit in 4 years after tepid Q4

Editor's Choice

BT_20190202_PG1_NEW__3685591.jpg
Feb 2, 2019
Brunch

Life after en bloc

BT_20190202_GOJEK_3686437.jpg
Feb 2, 2019
Garage

Gojek raises over US$1 billion as ride-hailing giants beef up their portfolios

Feb 2, 2019
Garage

Firms storing health data can expect more consumer scrutiny

Most Read

1 Shareholders block Capital World from issuing settlement shares
2 Military officer appointed A*Star's first CEO
3 CPF contribution rate for Singapore workers above 55 should be raised: PAP Seniors Group
4 Tulip Garden S$907m collective sale to Yanlord, MCL successfully completed
5 Hyflux asks creditors to file proofs of claim by Feb 15

Must Read

BT_20190202_PG1_NEW__3685591.jpg
Feb 2, 2019
Brunch

Life after en bloc

Feb 2, 2019
Garage

Firms storing health data can expect more consumer scrutiny

BT_20190202_YOBROOK2_3686475.jpg
Feb 2, 2019
Real Estate

Brookvale Park's owners to get en bloc hongbao as sale is approved

BT_20190202_CHUANPOH_3686291.jpg
Feb 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Military man to be first A*Star CEO