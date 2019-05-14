You are here

Japan investors bought record amount of French bonds in March

Tue, May 14, 2019 - 11:58 AM

[TOKYO] Japanese investors bought a record amount of French bonds in March, data showed on Tuesday, as low domestic rates and the US Federal Reserve's dovish tilt fuelled demand for assets with relatively high yields and solid credit ratings.

Japan's finance ministry said investors purchased a net 3.184 trillion yen (S$39.8 billion) of French bonds in March. That compared with February's net 988.3 billion yen and was the biggest amount for any month since the ministry began reporting such data in January 2014.

Faced with domestic long-term interest rates anchored below zero under the Bank of Japan's easy policy, Japanese investors have been striking out overseas in search of better returns.

But their preference for French debt has stood out.

Japanese investors sold a net 445.5 billion yen of US bonds and offloaded a net 185 billion yen of German debt in March, according to the data.

"Japanese investors buying French bonds is nothing new. But their buying was particularly strong in March, when the prospect of higher US rates was dashed" by the Fed, said Yuji Yamazaki, Japan rates strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

The Fed said after its March policy meeting that it might not increase rates this year. Three months earlier, it said two hikes would be appropriate in 2019.

REDUCED YIELDS

Among European government bonds, French debt "continues to offer higher yields than German bunds. They may not yield as much as Italian and Spanish bonds but they offer better credit ratings", Mr Yamazaki said.

After the Fed signaled a halt to rate hikes in March, the 10-year US Treasury yield declined to a 15-month low of 2.34 per cent, dragging down other government bond yields in turn.

The 10-year Japanese government bond yield slipped to minus 0.100 per cent late in March, its lowest since August 2016, while its German counterpart sank to a two-and-a-half-year low of minus 0.094 per cent.

The French 10-year yield also declined in March, but managed to stay above zero. As of Monday, it yielded 0.328 per cent.

US Treasuries offer higher yields compared to other government debt. But the high cost of currency hedging, the expense investors pay for protection against foreign exchange fluctuations, has stifled Japanese demand for dollar-denominated assets.

REUTERS

