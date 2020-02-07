You are here

Japan ruling party lawmakers urge government to issue digital currency

Fri, Feb 07, 2020 - 12:53 PM

[TOKYO] A group of Japanese ruling party lawmakers urged the government on Friday to issue Japan's own digital currency to counter China's plan to create a digital yuan.

The group, led by party heavyweight and former economy minister Akira Amari, will submit a proposal to the government on Friday.

While Japan is unlikely to issue a digital currency any time soon due to technical and legal hurdles, the move comes in the wake of a decision by the Bank of Japan to join five other central banks to share expertise on such currencies. 

REUTERS

