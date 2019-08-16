You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Japan surpasses China as largest non-US holder of Treasuries

Fri, Aug 16, 2019 - 6:36 AM

[NEW YORK] Japan overtook China as the largest non-US holder of Treasuries in June, after raising its holdings to a nearly three-year high, according to US Treasury department data released on Thursday.

Japan's holdings of US Treasuries rose to US$1.122 trillion in June, from US$1.101 trillion in May, and were its largest since October 2016.

It was not the first time that Japan supplanted China as the largest non-US Treasury holder. From January to May 2017, Japan held more Treasuries than China, data showed.

"The generally low and negative-yielding sovereign debt market make Treasuries comparatively more attractive than European and Japanese debt," said Benjamin Jeffery, rates strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The steepening of the yield curve - when rates on long-term bonds are higher than short-term notes - in June made currency hedging costs "a bit less onerous for foreign buyers", he added.

China was the second largest owner of US Treasuries with US$1.112 trillion in June, compared with US$1.110 trillion the previous month.

Overall, major foreign holders of Treasuries had US$6.636 trillion of US government debt in June, up from US$6.539 trillion in May, suggesting continued demand for the safe-haven asset.

Foreign flows of US Treasuries showed an outflow of US$7.71 billion in June, from net selling of US$32.785 billion in May. Foreign official institutions sold US$14.605 billion during the month, compared with outflows from the same group totalling US$21.998 billion in May.

Offshore private investors purchased Treasuries amounting to US$7.071 billion in June.

Data also showed that after 13 straight months of selling, foreigners finally bought US stocks in June to the tune of US$26.589 billion, after outflows of US$1.445 billion in May.

Foreigners also bought US$99.1 billion in net long-term securities in April, after buying US$4.6 billion in May, the report showed.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

US Fed's Bullard says only 'sustained' bond inversion would be bearish signal

HSBC Singapore names 3 senior hires for retail banking and wealth management

Hong Kong faces new threat as Chinese firms reconsider IPOs

Buffett's Berkshire boosts Amazon.com bet, attracts Ackman

Fintech investments in Singapore nearly quadrupled to US$453m in H1 2019: report

HSBC Singapore names 3 senior hires in retail banking, wealth management

Editor's Choice

BP_STI_160819_1.jpg
Aug 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

STI stocks hurtling towards year's lows with August mauling

BP_Ernie Koh_160819_2.jpg
Aug 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Flying into headwinds, firms find silver linings in the trade war

BP_SGX_160819_7.jpg
Aug 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

YZJ dives a further 17% after trading resumes

Must Read

BP_STI_160819_1.jpg
Aug 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

STI stocks hurtling towards year's lows with August mauling

BP_Ernie Koh_160819_2.jpg
Aug 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Flying into headwinds, firms find silver linings in the trade war

BP_Piermont Grand_160819_5.jpg
Aug 16, 2019
Real Estate

New launches, affordability help property buck economic gloom

BT_20190816_LLSRBF161DNR_3864015.jpg
Aug 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms can be go-to partners for infrastructure projects

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly