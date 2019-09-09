You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Japanese investors pile into US bonds in July, biggest buying in 3 years

Mon, Sep 09, 2019 - 12:17 PM

[TOKYO] Japanese investors flocked to US bonds in July, with their net buying hitting the biggest level in three years, as European bonds have lost attraction due to their negative yields.

Data from the Ministry of Finance on Monday showed Japanese investors bought 2.57 trillion yen (S$34.2 billion) of US bonds in July, their largest net buying since July 2016, when they bought a record 4.93 trillion yen.

Japanese investors are one of the biggest investors in global bond markets, as low domestic interest rates have caused them to seek decent returns abroad.

For the first seven month of 2019, they have bought 15.5 trillion yen of foreign currency bonds, with 7.4 trillion yen in dollars and 6.7 trillion yen in euros, according to the MOF data.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Investors are buying safe-haven bonds as the US-China trade war has threatened the global economic growth, sparking concern about a recession in the United States.

Although the US economy is generally seen as more resilient than many others, providing less incentive to buy bonds, its relative yield advantage is attracting global investors, including Japanese.

That's because US dollar bonds carry the highest yield among the developed world and thus are seen as having potential for bigger falls in yields, and hence larger gains in bond prices than those elsewhere.

Sluggish euro zone growth and expectations of monetary easing by the European Central Bank have already pushed yields on core euro zone countries' debt deep into negative levels.

In July, Japanese investors were net sellers of 23 billion yen of lower-yielding German bonds. They offloaded 227 billion yen of Dutch bonds, the biggest amount since early 2015, the data showed.

FALLING YIELDS

The 10-year German bond yields fell to a record low in July and kept sinking to as low as minus 0.74 per cent in early September.

The Dutch 10-year yields also dropped to around minus 0.60 per cent last month. Earlier this year, both countries offered positive yields.

"The current level of German bonds is too low for us to invest," said Hiroshi Nakamura, senior manager of investment planning at Taiju Life Insurance.

"We are not re-investing in German bonds when they come to maturity," he said.

Investment in bonds of higher-yielding euro zone countries continued in July.

Japanese investors bought 514 billion yen of French bonds, 24 billion yen of Italian debt and 34 billion yen of Spanish bonds in July.

But the plunges in these countries' bond yields in August suggest the Japanese appetite for European bonds is likely to have waned further last month, market players said.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Australia gives banking licence to mobile startup firm Xinja

Bank of England's Brazier says central bank has prepared lenders for any Brexit shock: The Times

Credit Suisse hopes to keep on backing Asian entrepreneurs

World's worst bad-loan mess set to worsen

Veteran banker touts India bonds on prospect of deeper rate cuts

Galleon's Rajaratnam gets early release from prison

Editor's Choice

BP_Indo_090919_6.jpg
Sep 9, 2019
ASEAN Business

Significant investment, substantial roadblocks stand in way of Indonesia's capital relocation

BP_SGcbd_090919_5.jpg
Sep 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Expected restructuring bids could test Singapore's insolvency regime

BT_20190909_NSTOPLINE9_3886752.jpg
Sep 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

EC World Reit bullish on e-commerce

Must Read

BP_condo_090919_98.jpg
Sep 9, 2019
Real Estate

Share of new condo units priced under S$1m falls to 24% in Q2: report

Sep 9, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: TEE International, Thomson Medical, Keppel Pacific Oak US Reit, Tiong Seng

Team Singapore (foreground) training against Team Thailand in the recent Razer SEA Games Esports Bootcamp, held in Singapore from 2-3 Sep 2019.jpg
Sep 9, 2019
Technology

Razer CEO to give S$10m boost to Singapore gaming, e-sports over next 12 months

BT_20190909_JLCS9_3886325.jpg
Sep 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

Credit Suisse hopes to keep on backing Asian entrepreneurs

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly