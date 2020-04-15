You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Japan's central bank looks to ease companies' funding strains

Wed, Apr 15, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Tokyo

THE Bank of Japan (BOJ) will discuss further steps to ease corporate funding strains at this month's rate review, in order to pump more money into firms grappling with slumping sales due to the coronavirus outbreak, said sources.

While talks are still in the initial stages, possible options on the table include further increases in purchases of corporate bonds and commercial paper (CP), and an expansion in the range of assets the central bank accepts as collateral in offering financial institutions loans, they said.

"Corporate funding conditions continue to worsen. The focus for the BOJ is still crisis response, not the measures it can take to reflate the economy," one of the sources said on condition of anonymity.

"The BOJ took steps to ease corporate funding strains in March. If further measures are necessary, they will likely be discussed at April's rate review," another source said.

SEE ALSO

Bank of Japan considering steps to ease corporate funding strains in April: sources

A third source echoed the view, adding that pledging to buy more corporate bonds and CP, or expanding the range of assets the BOJ accepts as collateral "could be among options". Another idea being discussed internally is for the BOJ to pay financial institutions that borrow money from the central bank. This can be done by offering them loans at negative interest rates under a new lending scheme adopted in March, the sources said.

More radical monetary easing steps to spur demand and boost the economy, such as rate cuts, are less likely in April as they would run counter to government efforts to keep households home and businesses shut to contain the virus, they said.

The BOJ next meets for a rate review on April 27-28.

The central bank eased monetary policy last month by pledging to increase buying of risky assets, including corporate bonds and CP, and create a loan programme to help fund small firms hit by the health crisis.

The measures came on top of government loan programmes offering small and mid-size companies zero-interest rates, which was part of a nearly US$1 trillion stimulus package unveiled last week to combat the pandemic's fallout.

Despite such measures, BOJ governor Haruhiko Kuroda warned last week that corporate funding strains were worsening as the pandemic keeps the economic outlook "extremely uncertain". Under a drive to ease funding strains, the BOJ pledged in March to increase corporate bond and CP purchases by two trillion yen (S$26.37 billion) until September. The BOJ could top up the amount of purchases in April or extend the deadline beyond September, the sources said.

Travel bans and social-distancing policies to combat the health crisis have added to woes for Japan's economy, already nearly in recession.

Sources have told Reuters the BOJ is likely to make a rare projection this month that the Japanese economy will shrink in the current fiscal year that began in April, as the pandemic wreaked havoc on its economy.

Japan had 7,693 cases of infections as of Tuesday morning, excluding those from a cruise ship quarantined in February, and 146 deaths, reported public broadcaster NHK. REUTERS

Banking & Finance

OCBC chief Samuel Tsien's total pay up 3.5% to S$11.1m; donates S$650,600

OCBC customers can now use Google Pay

BI holds key rate to support rupiah, but cuts reserve requirement ratio

G20 watchdog sets ground rules for digital currencies

China weighs merging its biggest brokers to take on Wall Street

Rich nations moving toward virus debt relief for poor countries

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 15, 2020 12:15 AM
Banking & Finance

Rich nations moving toward virus debt relief for poor countries

[PARIS] Rich nations appeared Tuesday to be moving towards a temporary debt relief deal to help poor countries...

Apr 15, 2020 12:05 AM
Transport

US awards airports US$10b in grants amid travel falloff

[WASHINGTON] The US Transportation Department on Tuesday awarded nearly US$10 billion to US airports struggling with...

Apr 14, 2020 11:49 PM
Companies & Markets

DLF says financial controller quit less than 3 months as job demands were 'not within his expectations'

DLF Holdings said its provisional financial controller quit less than three months into the job only because the...

Apr 14, 2020 11:48 PM
Banking & Finance

Pandemic exposing 'cracks' in financial system, bank losses 'likely' says IMF

[WASHINGTON] The novel coronavirus outbreak has exposed "cracks" in the global financial system and "will likely"...

Apr 14, 2020 11:07 PM
Life & Culture

Woman fined for taking turtle for a walk in Rome

[ROME] An Italian woman who took her pizza-sized turtle out for a walk has been fined 400 euros (S$621) by the Roman...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.