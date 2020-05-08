Japan's Nomura posts Q4 loss as global markets tumble

Nomura Holdings, Japan's biggest brokerage and investment bank, racked up its first quarterly loss in five quarters as the coronavirus pandemic battered global stock markets.

[TOKYO] Nomura Holdings, Japan's biggest brokerage and investment bank, racked up its first quarterly loss in five quarters as the coronavirus pandemic battered global stock markets.

The firm posted a fourth-quarter net loss of 34.5 billion yen (S$459.8 million), its first loss since the October-December period in 2018.

Net profit for the year ended March came in at 217 billion yen, compared with an average estimate of 276 billion yen from five analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Nomura's asset management division posted 8.7 billion yen of pretax loss in the quarter, mainly because the share price of its affiliate American Century Investments fell during the period, it said in a statement on Friday.

Pretax income for the wholesale segment, which serves corporations and institutional investors, came in at 10.1 billion yen for the three months through March compared with a 13 billion yen pretax loss a year ago.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

The retail division recorded pretax income of 18.4 billion yen, more than 5 times that from a year earlier.

REUTERS