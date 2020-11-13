You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Japan's top bank MUFG posts 34% drop in H1 profit

Fri, Nov 13, 2020 - 4:05 PM

[TOKYO] Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) reported on Friday a 34 per cent drop in its half-year net profit due to a rise in credit-related costs amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Net profit in April-September at Japan's largest lender by assets, which owns 24 per cent of Wall Street bank Morgan Stanley , came in at 400.8 billion yen (S$5.14 billion), compared to 607 billion yen a year earlier, according a stock exchange filing.

MUFG raised its profit forecast for the year to end-March to 600 billion yen from 550 billion yen, compared with the 618.9 billion yen average of 11 analyst estimates, according to Refinitiv data.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

UOB staff to get to work from home two days a week

Hillhouse in talks to take developer Soho China private: sources

Australia to raise A$6b via 20-year syndicated bond

China President Xi Jinping decided to halt Ant Group's IPO: report

Japan plans tax breaks, fund to support zero-carbon goal: Nikkei

Cromwell E-Reit to issue 300m euro notes due in 2025

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 13, 2020 03:44 PM
Government & Economy

12 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported for third day in a row

[SINGAPORE] There were 12 new coronavirus cases confirmed at noon on Friday (Nov 13), taking Singapore's total to 58...

Nov 13, 2020 03:39 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Stocks bounce back, Samsung Elec jumps to record high

[SEOUL] South Korean shares bounced back from earlier falls on Friday, helped by sharp gains in market heavyweights...

Nov 13, 2020 03:32 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia economy suffers smaller contraction; rosier 2021 outlook

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's central bank provided a rosier growth outlook for 2021 after the economy suffered a...

Nov 13, 2020 03:31 PM
Government & Economy

Former China minister says trade frictions with US could remain under Biden

[BEIJING] Trade frictions between the United States and China may not ease in the near term even if Joe Biden...

Nov 13, 2020 03:14 PM
Consumer

Japan's Shimachu backs Nitori's US$2b takeover bid

[TOKYO] Japanese home improvement retailer Shimachu on Friday said it will accept a US$2 billion buyout bid from...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: SIA, SATS, ComfortDelGro, Golden Agri, OUE C-Reit, Metro, UMS

Brokers' take: Analysts like ComfortDelGro, cite green shoots in Singapore

China President Xi Jinping decided to halt Ant Group's IPO: report

Double, double oil and trouble as layoff axe falls on Jurong Island

South Korea's Hanjin Group in talks to buy Asiana Airlines: report

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for