You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

JGBs rise on expectations for global monetary easing

Tue, Jul 23, 2019 - 1:33 PM

BP_Fed_230719_62.jpg
Japanese government bond prices rose on Tuesday on expectations that the US Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and other major central banks will lower interest rates to arrest slowing economic growth.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Japanese government bond prices rose on Tuesday on expectations that the US Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and other major central banks will lower interest rates to arrest slowing economic growth.

However, yields at the very long end of the curve erased losses and edged higher after an auction of new 40-year bonds drew slightly less demand compared to the previous auction in May.

Ten-year JGB futures rose 0.04 point to 153.64, with a trading volume of 14,748 lots.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.145 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The two-year JGB yield was flat at minus 0.205 per cent.

The 40-year JGB yield erased loses and rose 1 basis point to 0.420 per cent after the auction.

The 30-year JGB yield was flat at 0.375 per cent.

Economists surveyed by Reuters expect the European Central Bank to change its forward guidance on Thursday to pave the way for a rate cut in September.

The US Federal Reserve is widely expected to lower its interest rate target range of 2.25 -2.50 per cent by 25 basis points at a meeting ending July 31.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Australian financial watchdog moves to prescribe stricter terms for executive pay

Merger creates Australia's second-largest pension fund

Japan bankers feel pain of negative rates in their paychecks

Fraudsters exploit interest in Libra digital currency

Yen offers a more attractive hedge than gold: Goldman

Australia financial watchdog proposes tighter terms for exec pay

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcbd_230719_8.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Tag-team tack keeps Singapore businesses sustainable, fighting fit

BT_20190723_JABAKER23_3841977.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ferrier Hodgson joins Baker Tilly to extend global reach

BP_Koufu_230719_9.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Koufu share rally may have legs still as it seeks new growth

Most Read

1 Singapore job seekers expect 17% pay rise on average when they switch jobs: Survey
2 Iconic Eu Yan Sang Building up for sale with S$62.5m guide price
3 One Pearl Bank sells 160 units out of 200 released on launch weekend
4 S-Reits can no longer be seen as 'low-risk' if leverage limit is raised: OCBC
5 Business leaders call on govt to help firms help themselves in slowdown

Must Read

AK_sgsl_2307.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore headline, core inflation weaken in June

Photo 1_Funan.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand Mall Trust Q2 DPU up 3.9% to 2.92 S cents

Joel_Trax.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Garage

Retail analytics startup Trax closes US$100m round, makes Singapore unicorn list

Jul 23, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CMT, FCOT, ESR-Reit, Datapulse, Trendlines, Nico Steel

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly