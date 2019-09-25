You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Job cuts at banks close to 60,000 as Commerzbank plans to swing axe

Wed, Sep 25, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Frankfurt

JOB cuts announced by banks this year are approaching 60,000, almost all of them in Europe, where negative interest rates and a slowing economy prompt lenders including Germany's Commerzbank AG to step up cost reductions.

Commerzbank said last week it plans to eliminate 4,300 positions, deepening a restructuring that started three years ago. That brings the total disclosed this year to about 58,200, with roughly 90 per cent of those cuts in Europe.

The figures underscore the weakness of Europe's financial industry, which has to contend with a fragmented banking market, slowing economic growth and negative rates that have eroded income from lending for half a decade now.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Expectations that interest rates would eventually start to rise were thwarted this year when the trade war between the United States and China took a toll on the region's exports and forced the European Cen-tral Bank to push rates even further below zero.

Banks from Germany, which depends on exports more than most large economies, top the list of job cuts. Deutsche Bank AG is planning to get rid of 18,000 employees through 2022 as it retreats from a big part of its investment banking business. Lenders from Spain, the United Kingdom and France are also slashing thousands of positions to shore up profitability.

It isn't all gloom in European banking though as firms seek to add jobs to update their technology and improve compliance. Commerzbank, which had 41,486 full-time staff at the end of last year, says it plans to add about 2,000 positions in "strategic areas" as part of its overhaul. BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Aviva's Asian units attract interest from global suitors: sources

China's central bank says in no rush to ease aggressively

Qatari investors take search for Deutsche Bank chairman into their own hands

Lower trough, deeper cuts

Ponzi ploys morph in post-Madoff era

Banks line up £1.4b financing for possible LGC sale

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly