You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

JPMorgan applies to set up majority-owned securities business in China

Mon, May 14, 2018 - 3:24 PM

file6zlgh5y7ofmirz0wc2x.jpg
JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Monday it has applied to China's securities regulator to set up a securities business in which the US bank would own a majority stake under recently relaxed ownership rules.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Monday it has applied to China's securities regulator to set up a securities business in which the US bank would own a majority stake under recently relaxed ownership rules.

The unit, in which JPMorgan would own 51 per cent, would allow the firm's corporate and investment banking divisions to seek more Chinese clients on the mainland in an effort to expand and grow their businesses, JPMorgan said in a statement.

The US bank also said it is looking to double its research coverage of China-listed companies across all sectors, and that it has appointed banking veteran Mark Leung as chief executive of its China business.

The application is a step toward JPMorgan's return to the securities business in China, having sold its 33 per cent holding in a similar venture to its local partner in 2016.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

JPMorgan did not disclose who would own the remaining 49 per cent of the new venture. However, it said it would raise its ownership to 100 per cent if eventually permitted.

China in April said it aims to raise foreign ownership limits in securities, fund management and futures firms to 51 per cent. The announcement came as the United States and other trading partners complain of unfair limits on competition.

"These developments are important for China, the US and global commerce, and an encouraging sign for the world's two largest economies," JPMorgan chief executive Jamie Dimon said in the statement.

In the past, Western banks could only own up to 49 per cent of Chinese securities joint ventures. The lack of control and limited contribution to revenue have long been a source of frustration.

JPMorgan joins other foreign banks including Nomura Holdings Inc and UBS Group AG who have taken steps in China to set up majority-owned securities businesses, which typically provide broking and underwriting services.

So far, only HSBC Holdings has received permission to set up a majority-owned securities joint venture in China, taking advantage of rules that favour Hong Kong-established banks over foreign peers.

JPMorgan also said its asset and wealth management unit is also working on increasing its current Chinese joint venture stake to a majority interest, subject to agreement with its joint venture partner and the relevant authorities.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Former UBS China president joins cryptocurrency firm as CEO

Former UBS China president joins cryptocurrency firm as CEO

Allianz's asset-management unit sees profits spike on inflows

Allianz's asset-management unit sees profits spike on inflows

Senior Malaysian adviser says to announce GST strategy in hundred days

'Ugly' India inflation puts central bank closer to rate hike

Editor's Choice

SINGAPORE-ASIA-CITIES-EIU-LIFESTYLE-085653.jpg
May 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Sales, new orders in expansion mode for first time in over 6 years

bursa.jpg
May 15, 2018
Stocks

Malaysian markets claw back early losses from election shock

May 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

Will Oxley pull off its property launch blitz?

Most Read

1 Malaysia stock market, ringgit bounce back from post-election jitters; removal of GST still among worries
2 Keyless cars are convenient, but can lead to a deadly error
3 Carousell snags US$85m in new funding by investors including DBS
4 Now out of power, Najib faces Malaysia wrath over 1MDB secrets
5 Bumper year for insurance bonuses after bumper year for equities
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGcondo_150518_73.jpg
May 15, 2018
Real Estate

Developers sold 729 private homes in April, up from 716 in March, but down 53.5% y-o-y

May 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Mahathir says will bring case against Najib ‘within short while’

May 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIAS urges Vard directors to explain independence, and Fincantieri to up delisting offer

May 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

BlackRock no longer Venture substantial shareholder after funds sell S$8.3m of stock

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening