You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

JPMorgan asks 300 staff to move if no Brexit deal

Wed, Mar 27, 2019 - 5:50 AM

AK_jpm_2703.jpg
JPMORGAN is asking around 300 staff in its London office to sign new contracts that will require them to move to one of the bank's other hubs in the European Union if there is a no-deal Brexit, according to a person familiar with the matter.
PHOTO: AFP

London

JPMORGAN is asking around 300 staff in its London office to sign new contracts that will require them to move to one of the bank's other hubs in the European Union if there is a no-deal Brexit, according to a person familiar with the matter.

This is part of JPMorgan's plans to shift hundreds of staff if Britain leaves the EU without an exit deal so that it can continue to offer clients in the bloc trading, advisory and banking services. The US investment bank is currently building up its offices in Frankfurt, Paris and Luxembourg as part of its Brexit planning.

A source said that JPMorgan staff in London asked to sign new contracts had already been consulted on the matter, and those who did not wish to move would not be made redundant.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The news was first reported by Bloomberg.

Britain was due to leave the EU on March 29 but that was delayed last week. Now, the country will leave the EU on May 22 if Prime Minister Theresa May's proposed withdrawal agreement is approved by parliament this week.

If not, Britain will have until April 12 to offer a new exit plan or decide to leave without a treaty. REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Wirecard fraud probe leaves unanswered questions

Wirecard: Law firm clears head office, says potential criminal liability for some Singapore staff

Pound rebounds on Brexit deal hopes

Joining a Singapore bank a dream for thousands, reality for few

DBS and SIA tie-up across various digital platforms

Deutsche Bank faces Qatari resistance to Commerzbank deal

Editor's Choice

BT_20190327_DBSCHINA_3734959.jpg
Mar 27, 2019
Banking & Finance

Joining a Singapore bank a dream for thousands, reality for few

fact.jpg
Mar 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Electronics, precision engineering still dragging down factory output

bv_2x.jpg
Mar 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Braddell View's enbloc success may hinge on creative use of site

Most Read

1 Treasure sells 272 units on launch weekend
2 Margin, contra trades 'fed vicious cycle of deception'
3 OCBC Securities, trade reps moving up value chain
4 S'pore's largest condo Treasure at Tampines moves 272 units at launch
5 oBike investor and local startup Anywheel make play for Mobike

Must Read

hyflyx.jpg
Mar 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux disputes Salim-Medco claims that PUB, Magtaa offtakers actions constitute events for pull out

BT_20190327_DBSCHINA_3734959.jpg
Mar 27, 2019
Banking & Finance

Joining a Singapore bank a dream for thousands, reality for few

Mar 27, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: DBS, SIA, ST Engineering, Metro, Sapphire Corp

BT_20190327_SOREAL_3734978.jpg
Mar 27, 2019
Real Estate

Real-estate players tapping proptech to boost customer experience

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening