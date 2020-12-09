You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

JPMorgan CEO Dimon sees higher expenses, hunts asset management businesses

Wed, Dec 09, 2020 - 11:05 AM

nz_dimon_091259.jpg
PMorgan Chase & Co's expenses in 2021 will likely top US$67 billion, slightly more than analysts' estimates, because of company investments, chief executive Jamie Dimon said on Tuesday at an investor conference.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] JPMorgan Chase & Co's expenses in 2021 will likely top US$67 billion, slightly more than analysts' estimates, because of company investments, chief executive Jamie Dimon said on Tuesday at an investor conference.

Mr Dimon, speaking in a webcast video interview by Goldman Sachs banking analyst Richard Ramsden, also said he would like to buy asset management businesses and financial technology companies.

Addressing the camera, Mr Dimon said, "Asset management: My line is open."

Mr Dimon indicated that the bank is seeing current fourth-quarter revenue increases of 20 per cent from a year earlier in both trading and investment banking.

He praised competitor Morgan Stanley for doing "a good job" with recent acquisitions.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Morgan Stanley said in October that it would buy money manager Eaton Vance Corp for about US$7 billion. It previously bought online retail brokerage E*Trade Financial.

Mr Dimon acknowledged that JPMorgan is too big to be allowed to acquire another deposit-taking institution. He said the bank has excess capital and would like to use acquisitions to quicken its growth.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Democratising digital banking for micro SMEs

Singapore makes leap in cross-border payment arrangement with Thailand

Moody's upgrades Geo Energy on absence of near-term refinancing risk

Covid-19, though terrible, helped push digital financial revolution: Bill Gates

SIX and SBI planning digital-asset exchange based in Singapore

MAS awards qualifying full bank licence to China Construction Bank

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 9, 2020 11:11 AM
Consumer

Google, Facebook win key concession in law to pay for news in Australia

[SYDNEY] Google and Facebook won a key concession in Australia as the government unveiled details of a world-first...

Dec 9, 2020 11:05 AM
Government & Economy

Johnson jets in to Brussels in bid to save Brexit deal

[LONDON] Prime Minister Boris Johnson was Brussels-bound on Wednesday, with Britain's fading hopes for a post-Brexit...

Dec 9, 2020 10:53 AM
Garage

Airbnb, DoorDash lead 'unicorn parade' ending hot IPO year

[SAN FRANCISCO] Airbnb and DoorDash make their stock market debut this week as part of a "unicorn parade" capping a...

Dec 9, 2020 10:43 AM
Technology

Nokia manager exodus grows as new CEO starts strategy shift

[HELSINKI] At least five senior leaders are leaving Nokia as chief executive officer (CEO) Pekka Lundmark starts to...

Dec 9, 2020 10:32 AM
Stocks

China stocks face US$722b overhang as share lock-ups end

[NEW YORK] More than US$722 billion worth of Chinese stocks will be unlocked for sale next year, testing a market...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Keppel Infra Trust, SIA, SATS, Geo Energy, Hatten Land

Singapore arm of London club behind dinner at steakhouse that breached Covid-19 rules

Suspected Covid-19 case on Royal Caribbean cruise to nowhere, ship returns to Singapore mid-sail

Australia consumer sentiment hits 10-year high

Singapore makes leap in cross-border payment arrangement with Thailand

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for