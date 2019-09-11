You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

JPMorgan Chase CEO sees further hit from lower interest rates

Wed, Sep 11, 2019 - 7:07 AM

nz_dimon_110941.jpg
A weakening outlook for interest rates will dent JPMorgan Chase's profits somewhat in 2019, prompting the bank to plan in case rates fall even further than expected, chief executive Jamie Dimon said on Tuesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] A weakening outlook for interest rates will dent JPMorgan Chase's profits somewhat in 2019, prompting the bank to plan in case rates fall even further than expected, chief executive Jamie Dimon said on Tuesday.

Mr Dimon said he still does not expect zero interest rates in the United States, even as he signaled a further drop in net interest income in 2019 after slashing its forecast in July.

The US central bank cut interest rates in late July to 2.0-2.25 per cent and is expected to cut again later this month, a major shift from a year ago when the Fed was raising interest rates.

"I don't think we'll have zero rates in the United States," Mr Dimon said at a financial conference. "We were thinking about how to be prepared for it, just in the normal course of risk management."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Possible responses to such a scenario include cost-cutting, as well as charging consumers account fees, Mr Dimon said.

The bank now expects full-year net interest income of around US$57 million, down from the prior US$57.5 million forecast. The forecast earlier in the year had been US$58 billion.

Mr Dimon offered a mixed outlook on the US economy, describing consumer and small business confidence as strong, but rued a demise in business confidence from the "best ever" to near the 50th percentile.

Mr Dimon cited a variety of headwinds including Brexit and Hong Kong but fingered trade uncertainty as the most significant factor weighing on capital spending.

"It's possible that you just kind of have a slower economy," Mr Dimon said.

Mr Dimon's comments were broadly consistent with other executives who spoke at the conference, including Citigroup chief financial officer Mark Mason, who described consumers as "pretty healthy" but businesses as more cautious.

"There are a number of factors out there that are creating uncertainty without questions, the tensions going on with trade being a major factor," Mr Mason said. "There tends to be a cautious tone."

AFP

Banking & Finance

Pound resilient as Brexit plot thickens

Most financial institutions cut or hold fixed-deposit rates steady

Fixed deposits still useful as a source of liquidity

Deutsche Bank keeps Singapore close to bolt down top spot in credit trading

Hard to say goodbye to cheques when they remain cheap to use

OCBC Bank rolls out app-based, AI-powered service that understands simple Singlish

Editor's Choice

nz_maybank_110920.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Most financial institutions cut or hold fixed-deposit rates steady

BT_20190911_ANGCREDITOR11_3889171.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Real Estate

Sycamore Tree saga: trade creditor throws spanner in the works

nz_phone_110925.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore, Asean telcos stand to make billions from 5G: Report

Must Read

nz_maybank_110920.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Most financial institutions cut or hold fixed-deposit rates steady

BT_20190911_ANGCREDITOR11_3889171.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Real Estate

Sycamore Tree saga: trade creditor throws spanner in the works

BT_20190911_JLDB11_3889121.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Deutsche Bank keeps Singapore close to bolt down top spot in credit trading

BT_20190911_JAEU11_3889126.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Government & Economy

Promote awareness of EUSFTA to realise its potential: Iswaran

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly