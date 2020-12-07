You are here

JPMorgan hires UBS banker for Asia equity capital markets role: sources

Mon, Dec 07, 2020 - 1:34 PM

af_ubs_071220.jpg
JPMorgan has hired UBS banker Huang Peihao to become the co-head of its equity capital markets (ECM) business in Asia, not including Japan, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Mr Huang was UBS's head of Asia ECM but resigned from the Swiss bank on Monday to join the US firm, the people said.

The sources could not be named because the information has not yet been made public. JPMorgan and UBS declined to comment.

At JPMorgan, Mr Huang will be the co-head of ECM Asia, ex-Japan, alongside Gregor Feige.

UBS will have its head of Asia Pacific Capital Markets Lauro Baja cover Mr Huang's responsibilities, one of the sources said.

In October, JPMorgan appointed Francesco Lavatelli to become the head of its ECM business for the Asia-Pacific, according to a memo sent to staff at the time.

REUTERS

