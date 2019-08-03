You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

JPMorgan in pole position to lead WeWork IPO after debt offering: sources

Sat, Aug 03, 2019 - 11:21 AM

nz_wework_030900.jpg
WeWork owner The We Company has tapped JPMorgan Chase & Co to head an upcoming debt offering, putting the bank in pole position to lead a planned initial public offering (IPO) later this year, people familiar with the matter said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] WeWork owner The We Company has tapped JPMorgan Chase & Co to head an upcoming debt offering, putting the bank in pole position to lead a planned initial public offering (IPO) later this year, people familiar with the matter said.

WeWork would like work on the debt offering to begin as early as next week, although this is subject to change as there are regulatory hurdles to be cleared, the sources said.

WeWork has not officially hired banks for the IPO but the expectation among people involved in the process is that any lender's role in the debt offering will have a direct impact on its role in the IPO, said the sources, who requested anonymity because the details are private.

Other banks, including Goldman Sachs, are also expected to have prominent roles for the IPO, the sources said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

WeWork is looking to raise US$5 billion to US$6 billion through the bond offering and is then looking to go public as soon as September, Reuters reported last month.

Representatives for The We Company and JPMorgan did not respond to emails set by Reuters. A spokesman for Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

The We Company, based in New York and founded in 2010, was most recently valued at US$47 billion, making it one of the biggest private companies in the world. 

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Deutsche Bank sets aside over 1b euros to exit derivatives

US bill raising debt ceiling for farm bankruptcies heads to White House

Apple Card will not allow purchase of cryptocurrencies

Singapore banks brace for rate impact

KPMG to pay auditors 20% more if they get SCA qualification by next July

Indonesia's finance ministry may consider another tax amnesty

Editor's Choice

BT_20190803_SPBEE_3853518.jpg
Aug 3, 2019
Garage

honestbee applies for court protection; eyes conversion of over US$180m debt into equity

nz_atm_030820.jpg
Aug 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks brace for rate impact

nz_hyflux_030823.jpg
Aug 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Utico gives Hyflux up to Aug 16 to ink a definitive deal

Must Read

BT_20190803_PGONE3_3852923.jpg
Aug 3, 2019
Brunch

Fault lines: A look at defect resolution in condos

BT_20190803_SPBEE_3853518.jpg
Aug 3, 2019
Garage

honestbee applies for court protection; eyes conversion of over US$180m debt into equity

nz_atm_030820.jpg
Aug 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks brace for rate impact

BT_20190803_TECH3_3853553.jpg
Aug 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Tech firms, manufacturers at front line of trade war escalation

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly