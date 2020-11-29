You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

JPMorgan, Lloyds set sights on Starling Bank: Times

Sun, Nov 29, 2020 - 1:36 PM

rk_ JPMorganChaseCo_291120.jpg
JPMorgan Chase & Co and Lloyds Banking Group have expressed interest in buying Starling Bank, a British challenger startup lender, the Times reported.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] JPMorgan Chase & Co and Lloyds Banking Group have expressed interest in buying Starling Bank, a British challenger startup lender, the Times reported.

The sale of Starling could lead to the first big merger of an established lender with a startup in Britain, the newspaper said, without identifying its sources.

American giant JPMorgan is preparing to launch a consumer bank in the UK in the new year, while LLoyds, one of Britain's largest retail banks, is interested in Starling's technology, according to the Times.

Starling was founded by Anne Boden in 2017 and its main shareholders include Bermuda-based Harry McPike and Merian Global investors. The bank recently said it had made its first profit of £800,000 (S$1.4 million) in the month of October. Its customer numbers rose this summer when it was accredited to lend government-backed bounce-back and coronavirus business interruption loans.

The interest in Starling has arisen after it opened a data room as part of a plan to raise £200 million in new funding, the Times said, adding that Ms Boden, chief executive officer of Starling, has long expressed an ambition to float the bank on the stock market.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"Anne has always said she will never sell to a big bank," a spokesperson for Starling said. "An IPO (initial public offering) is still in our sights."

A spokesperson for JPMorgan and a spokesperson for Lloyds declined to comment when contacted by Bloomberg.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 29, 2020 01:27 PM
Consumer

US online sales surge to near-record on Black Friday

[NEW YORK] US online sales surged on the traditional Black Friday to set the country's second-highest one-day mark...

Nov 29, 2020 01:19 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia's embattled leader urges allies to stand together

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin called on members of the ruling coalition to strengthen...

Nov 29, 2020 01:06 PM
Technology

Amazon says cloud outage triggered by capacity upgrade

[WASHINGTON] A giant outage of Amazon's cloud-computing network in the US, which impacted large users such as media...

Nov 29, 2020 12:56 PM
Government & Economy

UK secures 2m more doses of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine

[BENGALURU] Britain has secured two million doses of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine candidate, to be available in Europe...

Nov 29, 2020 12:52 PM
Life & Culture

Tokyo Olympics to cost extra 200b yen: Yomiuri

[TOKYO] The organising committee for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics estimated the additional costs for...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

US appeals court rejects Trump campaign's Pennsylvania election case

Jumbo to buy 75% stake in Kok Kee Wanton Noodle; posts full-year S$8.2m loss

Black Friday gets busted by Covid-19 in sign of retail's future

Billionaire Ray Dalio set to open family office in Singapore

Airbus re-sells six jets built for AirAsia, denting surplus

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for