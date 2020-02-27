You are here

JPMorgan names veteran Gori as new Asia Pacific chief executive

Thu, Feb 27, 2020 - 12:03 PM

JPMorgan Chase & Co on Thursday named veteran Filippo Gori as its new Asia Pacific chief executive officer to oversee strategy and operations of the Wall Street bank across 17 markets in the region.
[HONG KONG] JPMorgan Chase & Co on Thursday named veteran Filippo Gori as its new Asia Pacific chief executive officer to oversee strategy and operations of the Wall Street bank across 17 markets in the region.

Mr Gori, who has been with the bank for two decades, will take up the new role in addition to his current responsibilities as head of banking in Asia Pacific and Hong Kong chief executive, the bank said.

He takes over the Asia Pacific chief's role from Nicolas Aguzin, who has been named as the chief executive of the bank's international private banking business.

