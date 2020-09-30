You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

JPMorgan pays US$920m, admits misconduct in spoofing probe

Wed, Sep 30, 2020 - 12:02 AM

[NEW YORK] JPMorgan admitted wrongdoing and agreed to pay more than US$920 million to resolve US authorities' claims of market manipulation in the bank's trading of metals futures and Treasury securities over an eight-year period, the largest sanction ever tied to the illegal practice known as spoofing.

The New York-based lender will pay the biggest monetary penalty ever imposed by the CFTC, including a US$436.4 million fine, US$311.7 million in restitution and more than US$172 million in disgorgement, according to a statement from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. The CFTC said its order will recognise and offset restitution and disgorgement payments made to the Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission.

The accord ends a criminal investigation that has led to a half dozen employees being charged for allegedly rigging the price of gold and silver futures for more than eight years. Two have entered guilty plea, four others are awaiting trial.

The JPMorgan penalty far exceeds previous spoofing-related fines levied against banks, and is the toughest sanction imposed in the Justice Department's years-long crackdown on spoofing. The bank entered into a deferred prosecution agreement with the Justice Department as part of the settlement, according to the CFTC.

Spoofing typically involves flooding derivatives markets with orders that traders don't intend to execute to trick others into moving prices in a desired direction. The practice has become a focus for prosecutors and regulators in recent years after lawmakers specifically prohibited it in 2010. While submitting and canceling orders isn't illegal, it is unlawful as part of a strategy intended to dupe other traders.

SEE ALSO

JPMorgan says usual hedges aren't working as they once did

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

DBS will redeem all S$800m in preference shares on Nov 23

Goldman Sachs to launch foreign exchange pricing engine in Singapore

Goldman Sachs to launch foreign exchange pricing engine in Singapore

Razer, Funding Societies partner to provide merchant loans

Citi to open its largest wealth hub globally in Singapore in December

DBS to merge its Lifestyle app into PayLah! app

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 29, 2020 11:57 PM
Companies & Markets

Coca-Cola to enter US alcoholic drinks market with Molson Coors tie-up

[NEW YORK] There will be more than just fizz when Coca-Cola Co launches the alcoholic version of its Topo Chico...

Sep 29, 2020 11:51 PM
Government & Economy

Consumer confidence in US posts biggest gain in 17 years

[WASHINGTON] Consumer confidence rebounded in September by the most in more than 17 years as Americans grew more...

Sep 29, 2020 11:43 PM
Energy & Commodities

UniCredit sues Hin Leong, Glencore over 'sham' oil deal

[SINGAPORE] Italy's UniCredit has sued Hin Leong Trading over a letter of credit, court documents show, one of...

Sep 29, 2020 11:38 PM
Consumer

Toshiba plans to exit money-losing LSI chip business

[TOKYO] Toshiba Corp on Tuesday said it will exit the money-losing system LSI chip business as the Japanese...

Sep 29, 2020 11:03 PM
Consumer

Amazon unveils payment by hand-waving

[WASHINGTON] Amazon on Tuesday unveiled a new biometric payment system using palm recognition, to be made available...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Temasek to offer 10, 30.5 and 50-year US dollar bonds

Another childcare-related property for sale; EOI exercise at S$14.8m guide price

CapitaLand Mall Trust and CapitaLand Commercial Trust unitholders vote in favour of proposed merger

Singapore trial begins on alleged 'ponzi' oil scheme involving C$175m

Strong condo sales targeting HDB upgraders will likely sustain momentum: DBS

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.