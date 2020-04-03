You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

JPMorgan reaches agreement to increase stake in China mutual fund venture to 100%

Fri, Apr 03, 2020 - 9:43 PM

rk_JP-Morgan_030420.jpg
JPMorgan said on Friday it has reached an agreement with its Chinese partner to increase its stake in its Chinese mutual fund venture to 100 per cent.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] JPMorgan said on Friday it has reached an agreement with its Chinese partner to increase its stake in its Chinese mutual fund venture to 100 per cent.

The US firm expects to proceed with the required processes to complete the transaction to take full ownership of China International Fund Management (CIFM), including seeking approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission, according to an emailed statement from the company on Friday.

It did not provide financial details of the deal.

Established in 2004, Shanghai-based CIFM managed more than 150 billion yuan (S$30.42 billion) in assets as of the end of 2019, according to the statement.

JPMorgan said last August that it had won an auction to increase its stake in CIFM to 51 per cent from 49 per cent.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Emerging-market funds launch amid pandemic sell-off

Sterling drops as British firms suffer record slump

China probes alleged fraud at Luckin Coffee, banks review IPO work

All financial institutions to continue operations with reduced on-site staffing: MAS

OCBC, Great Eastern defer AGM

China slashes reserve requirements for small banks to support virus-hit economy

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 3, 2020 10:33 PM
Companies & Markets

SGX will stay open and accessible

SINGAPORE Exchange (SGX) on Friday said its securities and derivatives markets will remain open and accessible,...

Apr 3, 2020 10:30 PM
Transport

BMW in dash for cash as German car sales plummet

[FRANKFURT AM MAIN] BMW is following other German carmakers in pumping up its financial liquidity to ride out the...

Apr 3, 2020 10:16 PM
Banking & Finance

Emerging-market funds launch amid pandemic sell-off

[LONDON] Two emerging market debt funds launched this week despite hefty outflows from the sector in March, saying...

Apr 3, 2020 10:09 PM
Stocks

US: Stocks open lower after bruising jobs data

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks fell in early trading Friday after the government reported...

Apr 3, 2020 10:01 PM
Companies & Markets

LHT gets nod to resume ops in Malaysia

LHT Holdings, a manufacturer of wooden boxes and pallets, on Friday said it has resumed operations in its...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.