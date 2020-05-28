You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

JPMorgan reshuffles South Asia leadership

Thu, May 28, 2020 - 1:16 PM

[HONG KONG] JPMorgan has named Leo Puri chairman of its South and Southeast Asian operations after Kalpana Morparia announced her retirement, according to a statement.

Mr Puri will take on the role in the first quarter of 2021 and Ms Morparia will remain with the bank until then to help with the transition "as we and our clients adapt to the new economic and work environment", the statement said on Thursday.

As part of the executive changes, Murli Maiya, an investment banker who has been with JPMorgan for 26 years, will become the chief executive for South and Southeast Asia.

Mr Maiya was most recently the co-head of investment banking for the Asia Pacific region and will report to that region's chief executive, Filippo Gori.

The statement said Madhav Kalyan will become JPMorgan's senior country officer for India in the first quarter of 2021 and will have oversight of the Sri Lanka and Bangladesh offices.

SEE ALSO

JPMorgan plans to hire a dozen research analysts for China brokerage: sources

Mr Kalyan will remain the chief executive of JPMorgan Chase Bank in India.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Offshore yuan wallows near record low as Sino-US tensions worsen

South Korea central bank cuts rates to record low as pandemic hits economy

Negative rates 'extraordinarily unlikely' in Australia: RBA

Bank of England's Andrew Bailey: UK risks 'longer and harder recovery'

NUS raises S$300m in its first green bond issuance

China's offshore yuan on brink of record low

BREAKING NEWS

May 28, 2020 01:04 PM
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro to halve taxi rents for June

COMFORTDELGRO Taxi will halve taxi rents for June as Singapore starts phase one of its reopening plan.

May 28, 2020 12:48 PM
Real Estate

URA launches tender for Tanah Merah Kechil Link site

A LAND parcel at Tanah Merah Kechil Link, slated for residential with commercial use on the first storey, is now up...

May 28, 2020 12:46 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong courts groan under weight of protest trials

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's courts are clogged with a backlog of protester trials nearly a year after an explosion of...

May 28, 2020 12:24 PM
Technology

MyRepublic broadband users face Internet issues in northern and western Singapore

[SINGAPORE] Broadband customers of Internet service provider MyRepublic in the north and west of Singapore faced...

May 28, 2020 12:12 PM
Technology

US Democrats urge probe of allegations regarding TikTok and children's privacy

[WASHINGTON] Fourteen Democratic members of the US House of Representatives wrote to the Federal Trade Commission (...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.