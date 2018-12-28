You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

JPMorgan to pay US$135m for improper handling of ADRs

Fri, Dec 28, 2018 - 5:50 AM

SL_JPMorgan_281218_15.jpg
JPMorgan Chase & Co. will pay US$135 million to settle Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) allegations that it mishandled US securities that represent shares of foreign companies.
PHOTO: AP

Washington

JPMorgan Chase & Co. will pay US$135 million to settle Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) allegations that it mishandled US securities that represent shares of foreign companies.

The bank improperly provided what is known as American depositary receipts (ADRs) to brokers when neither the brokers nor their clients held shares in foreign companies that were required to support such transactions, the SEC said in a statement on Wednesday.

Without admitting or denying the claims, JPMorgan agreed to pay a US$49.7 million fine and US$85.4 million in disgorgement and interest. Wall Street's main regulator has made ADR sales a focus of its enforcement efforts.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Last month, Citigroup Inc. agreed to pay US$38.7 million to settle similar SEC charges. Deutsche Bank AG agreed to pay about US$75 million in July.

Sanjay Wadhwa, senior associate director of the SEC's New York regional office, said: "Our investigation continues into brokerage firms that profited by making use of these improperly issued ADRs." BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

More foreign Reits likely to list in Singapore in 2019 as investors seek havens: Credit Suisse

High net worth, mass affluent offer private banks best potential

Putting the cryptocurrency bear market into perspective

Nomura focuses on expansion of investment banking business in US

Nomura focuses on expansion of investment banking business in US

Ex-MtGox chief apologises for firm's losses, but denies all charges

Editor's Choice

BT_20181228_VENTURE_3653799.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Technology

Is value emerging in battered tech manufacturing stocks?

BT_20181228_KUAN_3653775.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Real Estate

More foreign Reits likely to list in Singapore in 2019 as investors seek havens: Credit Suisse

SL_calculator_281218_7.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Worries over US tax rules lifted for Manulife US Reit, Keppel-KBS US Reit

Most Read

1 Asia: Most markets decline in line with global equity rout
2 Rusal board chairman quits as part of US sanctions waiver deal
3 Gaw Capital Partners said to be buying Robinson 77 for about S$710m
4 Innopac's outgoing CEO owed S$491,920 for unused leave dating back to 2008
5 Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Keppel T&T, Pacific Star, Aspen

Must Read

BT_20181228_VENTURE_3653799.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Technology

Is value emerging in battered tech manufacturing stocks?

BT_20181228_KUAN_3653775.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Real Estate

More foreign Reits likely to list in Singapore in 2019 as investors seek havens: Credit Suisse

BT_20181228_GCPTE28C_3653663.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Banking & Finance

High net worth, mass affluent offer private banks best potential

BT_20181228_KILLER_3653746.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Consumer

The cost of natural disasters in 2018: US$155 billion

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening