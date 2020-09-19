You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

JPMorgan to relocate 200 London bankers as no-deal Brexit looms

Sat, Sep 19, 2020 - 1:20 PM

nz_jpm_190990.jpg
JPMorgan Chase & Co has told about 200 staff to plan to move out of London because it sees little prospect of the UK winning a deal on financial services as the nation prepares to exit the European Union.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] JPMorgan Chase & Co has told about 200 staff to plan to move out of London because it sees little prospect of the UK winning a deal on financial services as the nation prepares to exit the European Union.

The biggest US bank is pushing the button on its no-deal Brexit plan because it sees minimal chance of an accord for finance before year-end, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be named discussing sensitive information.

JPMorgan employees who work in areas including sales and trading will need to sign new contracts and prepare to relocate in time for Jan 1, the people said.

Employees will move to cities including Paris, Frankfurt, Milan and Madrid and be given six months commuting and accommodation support plus help with language courses, the people said.

A spokesperson for JPMorgan in London declined to comment.

SEE ALSO

JPMorgan's top Europe bankers see rising M&A as crisis wanes

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The decision comes as years-long negotiations between London and Brussels turn increasingly acrimonious with Boris Johnson this week labelling Europe negotiators "abusive".

Earlier this month, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said securing an agreement on financial services for investment banks wasn't worth pursuing at all costs.

While banks operating in the City of London, including JPMorgan, have previously moved staff and established new Europe entities, some are holding out for a deal before making further changes.

SCHOOL YEAR

Some bankers will begin by commuting to European cities to minimise problems around relocating children in the middle of the school year, one of the people said.

The Wall Street bank's plans are further complicated by the pandemic requiring some commuters to quarantine, although limited exceptions exist for certain jobs.

If there's a last-minute deal or delay they will have the option to relocate at a later date, one of the people said.

The New York-based bank is moving staff because the EU hasn't yet recognized the UK jurisdiction has strong enough rules to enable cross-border trade, a process known as equivalence.

Wall Street banks and the finance industry have pressed hard for the ability to continue using London hubs for business with European clients. Unless an agreement is reached before the end of 2020, banks will be barred from doing investment services business from London with clients such as German and French pension funds.

The US lender bought a seven-floor office building in Paris's historic first arrondissement in January with capacity for as many as 450 people, an estimate made before social distancing measures restricted office capacity.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 19, 2020 02:00 PM
Government & Economy

US says UN sanctions on Iran to be reimposed Saturday. What does that mean?

[NEW YORK] US President Donald Trump's administration says that on Saturday (2000 EDT/0000 GMT Sunday) all United...

Sep 19, 2020 01:54 PM
Government & Economy

TikTok sues Trump administration to block US ban

[WASHINGTON] TikTok asked a federal judge in Washington to block the Trump administration from enacting a ban on the...

Sep 19, 2020 01:50 PM
Government & Economy

China's commerce ministry issues rules on 'unreliable entities' list

[BEIJING] China's commerce ministry on Saturday issued rules on its proposed list of "unreliable entities", part of...

Sep 19, 2020 01:45 PM
Garage

Zoox gets driverless car test permit in California, a win for Amazon

[FOSTER CITY] Zoox Inc on Friday received a permit from California state authorities to test its self-driving...

Sep 19, 2020 01:30 PM
Garage

Next Insurance is said to seek US$2.25b value in funding round

[PALO ALTO] Next Insurance is in talks to raise new capital in a round that values the insurance technology startup...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

UBS chairman revives mega-merger vision with deal wish list

Lululemon defies brick-and-mortar woes in plan to add stores

US Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg dies at age 87 from pancreatic cancer

Singapore insurers extend premium-deferment measures

Singapore police probe firm owned by Loh cousins

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.