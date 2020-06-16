You are here

JPMorgan to start bringing more traders back to office in US next week

Tue, Jun 16, 2020 - 12:43 PM

JPMorgan Chase & Co plans to start returning more traders to its Manhattan trading floors next week as the biggest US bank begins formally reopening offices with New York exiting total lockdown.
PHOTO: AFP

The company will bring volunteers back to its 383 Madison Ave tower in waves...

