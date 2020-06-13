You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

JPMorgan's Kolanovic drops caution on stocks, says buy the dip

Sat, Jun 13, 2020 - 11:37 AM

nz_jpm_130667.jpg
Marko Kolanovic, who two weeks ago tempered his bullish stance on stocks because of worsening geopolitical tensions, says now is the time to move back in.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Marko Kolanovic, who two weeks ago tempered his bullish stance on stocks because of worsening geopolitical tensions, says now is the time to move back in.

A drop such as Thursday's should be bought, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co's quant guru. His reasoning is that it occurred in the absence of a further deterioration in US-China relations. Mr Kolanovic considers the three principal risks to US stocks to be that relationship, the Covid-19 pandemic and domestic social unrest.

A potential source of equity demand may be hedge funds, which have generally refrained from joining the equity rally, Mr Kolanovic predicts. Trend-following traders are likely to start raising equity exposure this summer, with volatility sitting at current levels, based on the firm's model. Then stock pickers will follow, buying the dips "opportunistically," he says.

"With the recent market pullback, we are again more comfortable with taking a positive view," Mr Kolanovic wrote in a note to clients. "Positioning in equities did not increase significantly and China risks appear to be abating."

Stocks rose Friday as the S&P 500 recovered some of Thursday's 5.9 per cent drop, which was the worst since March. Equities sold off earlier this week with signs of a second wave of coronavirus infections emerging in some states. Mr Kolanovic brushed aside the threat of a second wave in terms of a need for broad economic shutdowns, calling it "unlikely" given the knowledge about the virus already obtained during the outbreak.

SEE ALSO

US: Stocks end volatile session higher but down for the week

Mr Kolanovic urged investors to buy the dip in early March amid the fastest bear-market decline on record. While that call came a bit before that month's trough, he has maintained his bullish stance since, saying last month that the S&P 500 can reclaim its all-time high in the first half of 2021.

In the latest update, he reiterated his preference for value stocks, those trading at a cheap multiple relative to earnings or book value. The investment style, dominated by cyclical shares such as banks, will continue to benefit from an economic reopening, he said. The Russell 1000 Value Index dropped 7 per cent over five days for its first decline in four weeks.

BLOOMBERG

 

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 13, 2020 11:44 AM
Companies & Markets

China finalises new IPO rules for Shenzhen's ChiNext startup board

[SHANGHAI] China has finalised new rules for companies looking to list on Shenzhen's ChiNext board, streamlining the...

Jun 13, 2020 11:26 AM
Banking & Finance

Goldman says there's still room for gains in emerging stocks

[SAO PAULO] The recent rebound in emerging-market stocks isn't over yet as investors move to assets that benefit...

Jun 13, 2020 11:18 AM
Life & Culture

Warner Bros delays 'Tenet' in setback for reopening efforts

[LOS ANGELES] Warner Bros pushed back the highly anticipated premiere of the movie "Tenet" by two weeks, delaying...

Jun 13, 2020 11:04 AM
Transport

Fiat Chrysler wins trade case over Mahindra's Jeep copy

[WASHINGTON] Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV won its bid for an order to block US imports of Mahindra & Mahindra...

Jun 13, 2020 11:01 AM
Banking & Finance

25,000 life, health insurance policyholders in S'pore apply to defer premium payments

[SINGAPORE] About 25,000 life and health insurance policyholders have applied to their insurers between April 1 and...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.