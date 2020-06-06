You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Judge slams Ernst & Young for attack on ex-partner during trial

Sat, Jun 06, 2020 - 8:33 AM

nz_ey_060652.jpg
A London judge slammed Ernst & Young for its treatment of a whistle-blower during a trial the accounting firm lost earlier this year.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] A London judge slammed Ernst & Young for its treatment of a whistle-blower during a trial the accounting firm lost earlier this year.

Justice Tim Kerr said the firm's lawyers' attack on the claimant's character and integrity was "unfair" and "vindictive". In a ruling released Friday, he said the behaviour "must have reflected the rancor and ill will" that EY bore against the former partner.

In April, EY was ordered to pay US$10.8 million to Amjad Rihan, an auditor who blew the whistle on wrongdoing at a Dubai gold refiner. Mr Rihan had told the court that the accounting firm tried to suppress a report that uncovered problems including allegations about the importation of gold from Moroccan suppliers that had been coated with silver to avoid export restrictions.

That reward may rise further in order to account for potential income tax, the judge said Friday.

The latest judgment, mostly regarding legal costs, offered yet another blow to the auditor. EY is one of the so-called Big Four accountants, which all have been beset by criticism of their work in the UK. Several cases of accounting firms' failure to flag the struggles of companies before bankruptcies have brought calls to break up their audit and consulting units.

SEE ALSO

Wirecard offices searched in probe targeting senior management

"The court has made it clear that the defendants' vindictive attacks on our client during the course of this case were completely unjustified and unwarranted," Mr Rihan's lawyer Paul Dowling said. "They have rightly been penalised for conducting the case in this way."

In a statement released after the ruling earlier this year, Mr Rihan said the events had turned his life "upside down" and said he was "cruelly and harshly punished for insisting on doing my job ethically".

In April, EY said it would appeal the ruling and maintained it had acted properly. The firm didn't immediately respond to requests for comment on Friday's ruling.

Justice Kerr criticised the treatment of Mr Rihan during the trial, saying it "was not just the ordinary forensic rough and tumble of hard fought litigation".

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Wirecard offices searched in probe targeting senior management

SMEs must go digital for survival

UOB seeks to maintain dividend policy despite Covid-19 woes

Fortitude Budget: Govt will not take advantage of low interest rates to borrow

Bitcoin diehards revisit roots with virtual conference giveaway

Mega rally in Philippine bonds has room to run along with peso

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 6, 2020 08:49 AM
Transport

Airbus fails to log any jet orders as airlines hunker down

[TOULOUSE] Airbus SE failed to secure a single plane order in May after a global travel slump brought on by the...

Jun 6, 2020 08:22 AM
Energy & Commodities

Gold sags as 'mind-blowing' US unemployment rate curbs haven demand

[NEW YORK] Gold posted the longest run of weekly losses since September as surprisingly better US job numbers...

Jun 6, 2020 08:17 AM
Transport

Hertz's possibly worthless stock soars in risky recovery bet

[ESTERO] Hertz Global Holdings shares are rallying two weeks after the company filed for bankruptcy in an extreme...

Jun 6, 2020 08:11 AM
Banking & Finance

Wirecard offices searched in probe targeting senior management

[ASCHHEIM] Wirecard AG's headquarters were searched on Friday morning by German prosecutors as part of a probe...

Jun 6, 2020 07:58 AM
Life & Culture

Blood pressure drugs linked to lower Covid-19 death risk; two journals retract studies

[BENGALURU] The following is a brief roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.