You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Julius Baer appoints insider Philipp Rickenbacher as CEO

Tue, Jul 09, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190709_NVJULIUSBAER9_3829499.jpg
Switzerland's third-largest listed bank looked at an array of internal and external candidates before deciding on Mr Rickenbacher, according to its chairman Romeo Lacher.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Zurich

JULIUS Baer has appointed Philipp Rickenbacher as its new chief executive officer, the Swiss private bank said on Monday, opting for a company insider to drive the wealth manager's future growth.

His appointment is the latest leadership change among Switzerland's wealth managers, who seek to preserve and increase the assets of rich clients. Credit Suisse appointed Philipp Wehle as the head of its international wealth management business after Iqbal Khan quit last week.

Swiss wealth managers are fighting to win new customers in emerging markets as Europe slows, but face increasingly volatile financial markets and new competitors.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Switzerland's third-largest listed bank looked at an array of internal and external candidates before deciding on Mr Rickenbacher, chairman Romeo Lacher told reporters.

He declined to comment whether Mr Khan had been a contender for the post. "This is the outcome of a careful evaluation process of internal and external candidates and we are especially proud of having a very strong bench of several internal candidates," Mr Lacher said. "We do not discuss our evaluation process in public."

Mr Khan had been said to be a contender for CEO position at Julius Baer, speculation which was heightened when he suddenly quit Credit Suisse last week "to pursue other opportunities".

Mr Lacher said he was convinced that Mr Rickenbacher was the best candidate for the job. The 48-year-old Swiss citizen, currently head of intermediaries and global custody at Julius Baer, will replace Bernard Hodler, who is retiring as CEO and the board.

Julius Baer, which manages assets of 427 billion Swiss francs (S$586 billion), has been seeking a successor for Mr Hodler, its former risk chief who took over at the Zurich-based group when predecessor Boris Collardi abruptly left in 2017 to run unlisted rival Pictet.

The bank said Mr Hodler would remain with the bank to ensure a smooth transition in to 2020, before pursuing other projects.

Mr Rickenbacher, a former consultant at McKinsey, joined Julius Baer in 2004 where he also had a stint as head of advisory solutions.

"We are delighted that, with Philipp Rickenbacher, we have been able to appoint an internal candidate with a compelling leadership and industry track record, deeply familiar with Julius Baer's culture and business, but prepared to actively address the challenges of the future," Mr Lacher said.

The chairman said the time was not right for a detailed strategy update, saying the bank would stick to its financial targets.

Julius Baer is due to report its half-year results on July 22. REUTERS

Banking & Finance

OakNorth to sell loan underwriting tech to Asian incumbents

Deutsche layoffs: impact in Singapore seen as muted

Robots will help, not replace humans: OCBC CEO

BOJ warns of US-China trade war impact on regional Japan

Facebook's Libra  faces sceptical govt in Asia's third-largest economy

ECB to act if needed to support euro area, says Bank of France governor

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_080719_1.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Garage

Asia leads global VC arena with US$129b in deals for 2018: Preqin

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_080719_3.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Alternative risk transfer taking insurance industry by storm

BP_Prudential_080719_4.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Opinion

Insurers keeping annual bonus rates unchanged

Most Read

1 UNESCO adds Frank Lloyd Wright’s architecture to World Heritage list
2 Deutsche Bank posts Q2 loss, launches 7.4b euro overhaul
3 Asia leads global VC arena with US$129b in deals for 2018: Preqin
4 Alternative risk transfer taking insurance industry by storm
5 Insurers keeping annual bonus rates unchanged

Must Read

BT_20190709_VICCS9JX1H_3829724.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Way forward is to grow external wing to beat constraints: Chan Chun Sing

BT_20190709_JLOAK_3829631.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

OakNorth to sell loan underwriting tech to Asian incumbents

Jul 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp Marine lodges report with CAD following Brazil probe

Jul 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Bill tabled to consolidate IP disputes in High Court

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening