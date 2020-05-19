You are here

Julius Baer says 2020 profit unpredictable after trading boost

Tue, May 19, 2020 - 2:42 PM

Julius Baer Group joined rivals in reporting a boom in client trading, lifting profitability even as Switzerland's third-largest wealth manager said it can't predict the impact of the coronavirus on profit for the rest of the year.
PHOTO: REUTERS

The bank said it saw an "exceptional increase" in trading volumes in the first four months. The gross margin, a key measure of profitability, rose to 95 basis points in the first four months from 82 basis points a year earlier.

Wealth managers have reported a better-than-expected start to the year due to rising transaction fees, as wealthy clients sought to limit damage or make opportunistic bets as the coronavirus wreaked havoc on markets. Like rival UBS Group, Julius Baer's focus on managing assets for the wealthy means it faces limited risk from corporate and consumer defaults that now threaten European and US peers.

"It is clearly too early to assess with any certainty the impact of the Covid-19 crisis on the global economy, the financial markets, and the results of Julius Baer for the remainder of 2020," chief executive officer Philipp Rickenbacher said in a statement Tuesday.

After a decade of expansion under Boris Collardi through 2017, Mr Rickenbacher plans to eliminate 300 jobs across the bank this year and set out a strategy that envisions boosting profit while assets grow more slowly. The bank has spent the last two years dealing with the fallout of a probe into a money-laundering scandal in Latin America that culminated in a reprimand from the Swiss regulator in February.

Net new money grew 2 per cent, the company said. The Swiss private bank earlier this year dropped a new money target after missing its goal last year. Instead, it introduced a new objective of 10 per cent annual growth in pretax profit.

Despite the new money, assets under management declined by 8 per cent to 392 billion Swiss francs (S$575.31 billion) this year due to a negative market performance and the strength of the franc against the euro, pound and the Brazilian real, the company said.

A first dividend payment was approved on May 18 and a second tranche will be proposed in November barring a drastic change of circumstances, the company said.

BLOOMBERG

