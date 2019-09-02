You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Julius Baer's Kairos plots potential Italian acquisitions

Mon, Sep 02, 2019 - 10:31 PM

doc76xkm6mhg5y1my6ynfpt_doc75hkeg0ok78qruoiofm.jpg
Julius Baer's European head said on Monday that the Swiss bank's Italian subsidiary Kairos Investment Management will look at potential acquisitions in Italy.
REUTERS

[MILAN] Julius Baer's European head said on Monday that the Swiss bank's Italian subsidiary Kairos Investment Management will look at potential acquisitions in Italy.

Switzerland's third-largest listed bank said in July it was considering options including the sale of Kairos, which it had put under strategic review after poor fund performances in 2018 triggered outflows.

But Julius Baer said on Friday it had decided to keep Kairos, which Italian investment bank Mediobanca had looked at as a potential target but decided against acquiring last week, a source close to the matter told Reuters.

"There is a consolidation in Italy. In the past we made acquisitions, including Kairos, therefore we will look at other companies," Baer's European head Yves Robert-Charrue said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Baer also plans to hire people in Italy with the aim to bring the number of Kairos employees to 200 from 150 now, Mr Robert-Charrue told a press conference in Milan.

The Swiss lender decided to keep Kairos because it realized that the Italian unit was "a fantastic business" and Italy was "a key strategic market", the manager said, adding he was not concerned by Italian political turmoil.

Kairos' assets under management have more than doubled to over 9 billion euros (S$13.7 billion) since the start of the partnership with Julius Baer in June 2013.

But it remains a small player in Italy, where the market is dominated by Generali and Intesa Sanpaolo's Eurizon with 480 billion euros and 300 billion euros of assets under managements respectively.

"Kairos will be run as an independent entity" and its role within Julius Baer "will be more important," he said, adding that "several employees" will become shareholders of the Italian company with a "significant minority stake". 

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Deutsche CEO to invest 15% of monthly net pay in bank's shares

DBS to roll out ETFs for retail investors by end of third quarter

Emirates NBD raises foreign ownership limit

Boxing champ Pacquiao launches his own crypto tokens

Ngee Ann Poly grads to get head start in becoming certified financial planners

New ECB policymaker Holzmann says sceptical of more easing

Editor's Choice

file6ubyy0999zlu5c0kdw7.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Stocks

Asean growth story holds potential for some SGX stocks

BT_20190902_ABOLD28_3879112.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Wanted: Warm bodies; age no object

Sep 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Europe's business confidence in Asean still high

Must Read

file73zm3a1y7ad1exhy7cvw.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Government & Economy

IRAS tax collection up 4.4% to S$52.4b in fiscal 2018/2019

montage.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

montage.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Tycoon Oei Hong Leong, Raffles Edu chairman Chew Hua Seng in courtroom showdown

file73e0drgyeoydwit45q8.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

BreadTalk to buy food-court operator Food Junction for S$80m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly