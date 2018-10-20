You are here

Kendall Court invests US$55m in Indonesian hospital expansion

Stake in 420-bed hospital expansion in Indonesia is by way of preference shares in Mandaya Medical International
Sat, Oct 20, 2018 - 5:50 AM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

BT_20181020_LLKENDALL20_3594833.jpg
Kendall Court managing partner Chris Chia (left) and Mandaya Hospital Group founder and president director Edhijanto Widaja Taufik at the signing ceremony in Jakarta.

Singapore

SINGAPORE-based private equity firm Kendall Court announced on Friday that it has invested US$55 million in a 420-bed hospital expansion in Indonesia, by way of preference shares in Mandaya Medical International (MMI).

The 70,000 square metre Mandaya Royal Hospital Puri

