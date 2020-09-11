You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

KKR looks to boost private credit bets in asset-based financing

Fri, Sep 11, 2020 - 9:58 PM

[TORONTO] KKR & Co is looking to grow its asset-based private lending business to capitalise on a retreat by banks and more traditional market participants in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that has led to mis-priced risk.

Loans in the roughly US$4.5 trillion private asset-based finance market can be secured by collateral ranging from homes and vehicles to inventory and equipment. The sector, which is expected to grow to US$6.9 trillion over the next five years, is also appealing as it offers credit exposure that's largely disconnected from more broadly held types of debt, according to KKR.

"We're trying to target what we call under-served asset classes that we think are mis-priced for the risk you are taking," KKR co-head of private credit Daniel Pietrzak said in an interview. "When you're lending against or acquiring pools of secured or unsecured loans, whether it's residential or auto or hard asset lending, it is just generally a different risk profile, it's very well downside protected."

BANK RETREAT

KKR expects global demand for credit post-Covid to be accompanied by renewed constraints on the banking system stemming from larger non-performing loan balances and increased scrutiny from regulators. Competition from other non-bank lenders is likely to diminish as well.

SEE ALSO

Australian banks loan deferrals shrink in July, task still 'immense'

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"Weaker market participants will likely be forced to contract their lending activity due to inadequate capitalisation or inability to secure asset financing from risk-averse banks who will likely refocus their attention on the largest, most established operators," Mr Pietrzak and colleague Matthieu Boulanger wrote in a report published Thursday.

KKR's credit business has over US$72 billion in assets under management, with about US$23 billion dedicated to private credit. The money manager has about 20 people dedicated to asset-based finance, Mr Pietrzak said.

In July, First Eagle Alternative Credit expanded into asset-based lending in a bid to capitalise on higher yields and expectations for comparatively lower defaults. It joined other firms including JPMorgan Asset Management and Arena Investors in seeking opportunities in asset-backed debt in recent months.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Big European states call for cryptocurrency curbs to protect consumers

Deloitte ringfences UK audit arm to meet tougher rules

ECB may let some banks pay dividends after December

Ant's mega IPO draws interest from Temasek: sources

France's Descartes Underwriting plans Singapore office, bags US$18.5m Series A

Broker's take: Singapore banks' dividend cap may be extended, says DBS

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 11, 2020 09:39 PM
Stocks

US: Wall Street opens higher as tech mega-caps advance

[BENGALURU] US stocks opened higher on Friday, supported by heavyweight tech shares as Oracle's forecast-beating...

Sep 11, 2020 09:36 PM
Government & Economy

Big European states call for cryptocurrency curbs to protect consumers

[BERLIN] Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands called on the European Commission to draw up strict...

Sep 11, 2020 09:26 PM
Companies & Markets

Oxley: Multi-stage handovers are common; official go-ahead given for this for Cambodia project

MULTI-STAGE handovers for mixed developments are common in Cambodia and Singapore, and Oxley Holdings's subsidiary...

Sep 11, 2020 09:25 PM
Government & Economy

Used cars drive US consumer prices higher in August

[WASHINGTON] US consumer prices increased solidly in August, but labour market slack is likely to keep a lid on...

UPDATED 4 min ago
Sep 11, 2020 09:16 PM
Banking & Finance

Deloitte ringfences UK audit arm to meet tougher rules

[LONDON] Deloitte said on Friday its UK audit operations would have a standalone board from January to meet tougher...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

TikTok owner to spend billions in Singapore after US ban

Waze closes Singapore and Apac sales offices, lays off 5% of global workforce

Hot stocks: AEM rises on revenue optimism; Ossia sinks after dividend typo

Broker's take: Singapore banks' dividend cap may be extended, says DBS

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.