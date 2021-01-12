You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

KKR raises US$3.9b in biggest Asia-Pacific infrastructure fund

Tue, Jan 12, 2021 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong

KKR & Co raised US$3.9 billion for its first Asia-Pacific infrastructure fund, amassing the largest pool of cash in the region for investments in everything from waste management and renewable energy to communication towers.

In the process of raising funds, the firm boosted its initial target from US$3 billion and stopped fundraising after reaching its cap. It tapped three dozen investors in the US, Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific, said Alisa Amarosa Wood, head of KKR's Private Markets Products Group. KKR and its employees contributed about US$300 million.

Accelerating its expansion across a region that's emerging from the pandemic and bolstered by a growing middle class, the firm is also in the middle of raising at least US$12.5 billion in a fourth private equity fund and planning its first real estate and credit funds in Asia. KKR declined to comment on the other fundraisings.

Institutional investors are increasingly looking for a "one-stop shop" with deal-making, operational and capital market expertise, favouring assets with a lower-risk profile that aren't tied to public market indexes, Ms Wood said.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"Investors are looking for a safe pair of hands," she said.

KKR established its global infrastructure team and strategy in 2008 and has since invested more than US$24 billion in about 40 assets around the world. It hired David Luboff away from Macquarie Group in 2019 to build a platform in Asia, where it now has a 14-member team with plans to add more in Japan.

The firm has already committed over US$1.8 billion in six infrastructure investments in Asia, which added to investor confidence and led to "considerably shorter" fundraising, Mr Luboff said in an interview.

Those investments include India Grid Trust and renewable energy company Virescent Infrastructure in India, two waste management companies in South Korea and First Gen Corp and Pinnacle Towers, the leading power producer and a telecommunication provider in the Philippines, respectively.

Global private equity firms are shifting away from focusing on buyouts towards becoming investment houses with broad offerings in alternative assets such as infrastructure, and real estate. They are finding willing governments in Asia, who need private capital to finance airports, toll roads and utilities. More secondary sales are coming to the market as capital flows into the region.

"You're getting a greater percentage of people saying: 'We need to have Asia-Pacific in our mandates'," Mr Luboff said. "Sellers of those assets realise that they actually have opportunities and avenues and may start to run processes, so the ecosystem is evolving."

Mr Luboff said the firm will focus on brownfield, cash yield investments with downside projection and sees lots of opportunities in India, Korea and Philippines. The firm is "very optimistic" about Japan, while Australia is a very deep and mature market that is generally well covered. China has high levels of domestic capital providers so returns there have been competitive in certain sectors, he said.

The ravage of the pandemic has raised the focus on providing a human benefit through capital deployment, with many big asset managers touting the outperformance of their ESG investments.

KKR will concentrate on big themes including green energy, mitigating environmental damage and environmental infrastructure, Mr Luboff said. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Worst Bitcoin plunge since March shakes faith in crypto boom

NZ central bank says it was not specific target of cyberattack

Hedge funds head for cover as dollar rebound gathers pace

RBI squeezes money markets to spur sell-off in shorter bonds

Chinese regulators to push tech giants to share consumer credit data: sources

Dr Martens considers London IPO

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 12, 2021 12:43 AM
Government & Economy

House Democrats set in motion bid to remove Trump from office

[WASHINGTON] House Democrats on Monday began an attempt to remove President Donald Trump from office with a demand...

Jan 12, 2021 12:20 AM
Government & Economy

Covid-19 vaccination centres to be up soon, jabs can be given at polyclinics, GP clinics

[SINGAPORE ] Covid-19 vaccine centres that allow a large number of people to be vaccinated daily will be up and...

Jan 12, 2021 12:01 AM
Government & Economy

Biden taps career diplomat William Burns as CIA chief

[WASHINGTON] US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday announced William Burns as his pick to lead the Central...

Jan 11, 2021 11:48 PM
Consumer

Staples seeks US$2.1b deal for parent of Office Depot

[MASSACHUSETTS] Staples offered to buy the parent of Office Depot in a deal valuing the company at US$2.1 billion,...

Jan 11, 2021 11:42 PM
Energy & Commodities

Engie and Neoen plan US$1.2b solar, storage project in France

[PARIS] Engie and Neoen are planning to invest about US$1.2 billion to build one of the largest solar farms in the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

AEM Holdings plans to take CEI Ltd private in S$99.7 million buy-out offer

Why more brands are using influencers with fewer than 10,000 followers

CapitaLand Retail China Trust sells Wuhan mall, other premises for 258 million yuan

MOM clarifies differences between ICT, other EP holders

Broker's take: UOBKH raises TP for Singapore Medical Group on potential offer

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for