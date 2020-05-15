You are here

KL drops 1MDB case against Wolf of Wall Street producer

Fri, May 15, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Kuala Lumpur

MALAYSIAN prosecutors on Thursday dropped a US$248-million money laundering case against a producer of Hollywood film The Wolf of Wall Street and the stepson of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, citing a deal for an undisclosed amount of funds to be paid to the...

