KL drops 1MDB case against Wolf of Wall Street producer

Kuala Lumpur
MALAYSIAN prosecutors on Thursday dropped a US$248-million money laundering case against a producer of Hollywood film The Wolf of Wall Street and the stepson of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, citing a deal for an undisclosed amount of funds to be paid to the...
