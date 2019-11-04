KPMG to cut 65 UK partners

The cuts will affect the partners across KPMG's business, and the firm's audit practice is least likely to see departures, according to FT.

[BENGALURU] KPMG plans to cut about 65 of its 635 UK partners by Christmas following a review of individual performance, the Financial Times (FT) reported on Sunday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

The chairman of the accounting firm, Bill Michael, told partners at a recent "road show" that the company would take a harsher approach to managing performance, FT reported.

KPMG was not immediately available to a Reuters request for comment.

KPMG has been investigated by Britain's accounting watchdog Financial Reporting Council (FRC) over its audit of collapsed construction company Carillion and motor vehicles insurer Equity Syndicate Management.

The FRC has substantially increased fines on accounting firms, partly to meet criticism from parliament that it was too timid with KPMG, EY, Deloitte and PwC, known as the "Big Four".

