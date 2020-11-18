You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Kuroda says Bank of Japan's bank aid scheme won't affect yield curve control

Wed, Nov 18, 2020 - 11:24 AM

[TOKYO] The Bank of Japan's new relief scheme for regional lenders will not affect monetary policy, its governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday, rebuffing the view the scheme could make it tougher for the central bank to achieve its interest rate targets.

In a bid to bolster the health of Japan's ailing regional banks, the BOJ last week unveiled a scheme under which it will pay 0.1 per cent interest on deposits held by lenders that cut costs, boost profits or consolidate.

Some analysts have said the 0.1 per cent interest paid to applicable lenders could push up money market rates and erode the BOJ's control over short-term interest rates.

Under a policy dubbed yield curve control, the BOJ sets its short-term rate target at -0.1 per cent and that for 10-year government bond yields at around 0 per cent.

"The scheme won't have an impact on our yield curve control policy," Mr Kuroda told parliament, when asked about the relief programme's impact on monetary policy.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"We adopted this scheme as prudence policy," which aims to ensure financial institutions stay healthy enough to channel sufficient funds to borrowers, he said. "This is not something that is carried out as monetary policy."

Mr Kuroda repeated the BOJ will maintain its massive stimulus programme for the time being, as the economy continues to suffer the hit from the coronavirus pandemic.

"The economy likely hit bottom around April-June and is expected to continue improving as a trend. That will help price growth turn positive and gradually accelerate toward our 2 per cent inflation target," he said.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

US dollar dips as weak trend seen intact; offshore Chinese yuan rises

Deutsche Boerse snaps up investor adviser ISS

US Senate blocks Trump's controversial Federal Reserve candidate

Troubled Indian bank may fold into DBS' India unit under RBI proposal

Singapore banks making flexi-work a permanent post-Covid feature

Singtel's digital bank bid is also a push for reinvention

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 18, 2020 10:58 AM
Transport

Daimler to develop next-generation engines with China's Geely

[BERLIN] German car maker Daimler said on Tuesday it will cooperate with China's Geely to build next-generation...

Nov 18, 2020 10:47 AM
Garage

Food Market Hub raises US$4m in Series A funding from Go-Ventures and SIG

MALAYSIA-BASED Food Market Hub has raised US$4 million in Series A funding from Go-Ventures and SIG, it announced on...

Nov 18, 2020 10:39 AM
Government & Economy

At least 55 hurt in Thailand's most violent protests since new movement emerged

[BANGKOK] At least 55 people were hurt, some with gunshot wounds, when demonstrators marching on the Thai parliament...

Nov 18, 2020 10:14 AM
Technology

SoftBank's Son wants to deploy cash on public and private firms

[NEW YORK] SoftBank Group chief executive Masayoshi Son said on Tuesday he is sitting on about US$80 billion in cash...

Nov 18, 2020 10:05 AM
Transport

Virgin Australia to position itself as mid-market airline: new CEO

[SYDNEY] Virgin Australia will position itself as a mid-market airline targeting around a one-third share of the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: ST Engg, DBS, CRCT, Singapore Airlines, SATS, Singtel

US Senate blocks Trump's controversial Federal Reserve candidate

Singapore stocks open higher on Wednesday; STI up 0.1%

Key changes to Boeing's 737 MAX after fatal crashes

CRCT prices preferential offering at S$1.17, upsizes placement

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for