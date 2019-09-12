You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Libra seeking Swiss payment system licence

Thu, Sep 12, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Zurich

FACEBOOK'S Libra cryptocurrency project is seeking a Swiss payment system licence, financial watchdog FINMA said on Wednesday, noting the breadth of the planned services would require broad oversight.

The world's largest social media network announced plans in June to launch a cryptocurrency as it seeks to expand beyond social networking and move into e-commerce and global payments, though the plans have drawn intense scrutiny from global financial officials.

"Due to the issuance of Libra payment tokens, the services planned by the Libra project would clearly go beyond those of a pure payment system, FINMA said, noting this meant it would be subject to such additional requirements. These would extend to capital allocation for credit, market and operational risks, risk concentration and liquidity, and the management of the Libra reserve, it said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We are engaging in constructive dialogue with FINMA and we see a feasible pathway for an open-source blockchain network to become a regulated, low-friction, high-security payment system," the Geneva-based Libra Association said. It has asked FINMA to clarify the status of the association and the Libra coin under Swiss supervisory law, the regulatory said.

US Under Secretary of Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Sigal Mandelker told reporters in the Swiss capital on Tuesday that the cryptocurrency project must meet the highest standards for combating money laundering and terrorism financing if it is to get off the ground.

"Whether it's Bitcoin, Ethereum, Libra, our message is the same to all of these companies: anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism have to be built into your design from the get-go," Mr Mandelker said.

FINMA said that oversight of the range of services provided by Libra would follow the maxim "same risks, same rules". "The highest international anti-money laundering standards would need to be ensured throughout the entire ecosystem of the project," it said. REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Money FM podcast: SGX Orb winners - The Woke Salaryman

DBS aims for wealth business to hit S$300b AUM by 2023

Economic uncertainties worry more rich Asians than their Western peers

DBS helps China SMEs get faster access to financing

UOB to groom 50 next-generation entrepreneurs in new programme

ECB preparing to inflict more pain on banks

Editor's Choice

BP_trade_120919_4.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Banking & Finance

Economic uncertainties worry more rich Asians than their Western peers

BP_Razer_120919_3.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ex-GIC heavyweights bring heft to tech startups

Sep 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Banks can use sustainability-linked loans to prod clients into going green

Must Read

nz_grab_120919.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Garage

Grab, Gojek draw new battle lines in Indonesia's rural areas

BP_Razer_120919_3.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ex-GIC heavyweights bring heft to tech startups

BT_20190912_HKEX12_3890386.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

HK Exchange's US$39b bid for LSE faces significant hurdles

BT_20190912_JLDBS_3890385.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS aims for wealth business to hit S$300b AUM by 2023

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly