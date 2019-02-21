You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Lloyds bank 2018 profit jumps 27% despite Brexit uncertainty

Lower mis-selling costs, resilient UK economy push profit to £3.87 billion. Lender ups dividend by 5%, proposes share buyback
Thu, Feb 21, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190221_LLOYDS21A_3702276.jpg
The London-listed financial services giant operates primarily in Britain with some 27 million commercial and residential customers.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

BT_20190221_LLOYDS21A_3702276.jpg
"Whilst the near-term outlook remains unclear, particularly given the ongoing EU withdrawal negotiations, our strategy will continue to deliver for our customers." - Lloyds Bank chief executive Antonio Horta-Osorio.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

London

BRITAIN'S Lloyds Banking Group announced surging 2018 profits on Wednesday on lower mis-selling costs and the "resilient" UK economy - despite looming uncertainty over Brexit.

Earnings after taxation, or net profit, soared 27 per cent to £3.87 billion (S$6.82 billion) last year, compared with £3.04 billion in 2017, LBG said in a results statement.

Lloyds, which returned to full private ownership in 2017 following its financial rescue by the UK government a decade earlier, added that pre-tax profit rebounded 13 per cent to £5.96 billion.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Given our UK focus, our performance is inextricably linked to the health of the UK economy," added chief executive Antonio Horta-Osorio.

"Over 2018, economic performance has remained resilient with record employment and continued GDP growth." In a nod to uncertainty over Britain's looming departure from the European Union, he added: "Whilst the near-term outlook remains unclear, particularly given the ongoing EU withdrawal negotiations, our strategy will continue to deliver for our customers."

Britain will leave the European Union on March 29 - but with five weeks to go, businesses are still fretting over the possibility of a chaotic no-deal departure.

The group meanwhile took another £750 million in costs during 2018 for payment protection insurance (PPI) mis-selling claims.

That was lower than £1.65 billion in 2017, but took the bank's total bill for the saga to a staggering £19.425 billion.

The lender also hiked its shareholder dividend by 5 per cent to 3.21 pence per share and proposed a share buyback of up to £1.75 billion.

That represented a total return of up to £4 billion for shareholders, reflecting its optimism over the strong economy.

"The group is planning on the basis of an orderly EU withdrawal and, given the resilience of the UK economy, intends to implement a share buyback of up to £1.75 billion," the bank added.

The London-listed financial services giant, whose brands include Lloyds, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows, operates primarily in Britain with some 27 million commercial and residential customers. AFP

Banking & Finance

DBS to merge retail equities trading into bank by year-end

Great Eastern Q4 profit falls 68% to S$137m on market volatility

MAS, EU body jointly address interest rate swap rules

BNP Paribas seeking RMs in Asia as it mulls over Indonesia push

Swedbank behind 40b kronor in suspect transfers: report

Danske thrown out of Estonia after country is drawn into probe

Editor's Choice

BT_20190221_ANGDBS_3702490.jpg
Feb 21, 2019
Banking & Finance

DBS to merge retail equities trading into bank by year-end

BP_REIT_210219_2.jpg
Feb 21, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Reits sector gets big boost from lifting of sunset clause on tax exemption

BT_20190221_KRCAPLAND21_3702442.jpg
Feb 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand taking step back from Singapore housing sector unless price is good

Most Read

1 Trump may worsen global car market slump
2 DBS group plans major revamp of DBS Vickers
3 Singapore Budget 2019: 50% personal income tax rebate capped at S$200
4 Best World requests trading halt pending announcement; shares fall 17% in early session
5 DBS Q4 net profit rises 10% to S$1.32b; sees high single-digit income growth for 2019

Must Read

BT_20190221_ANGDBS_3702490.jpg
Feb 21, 2019
Banking & Finance

DBS to merge retail equities trading into bank by year-end

BP_REIT_210219_2.jpg
Feb 21, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Reits sector gets big boost from lifting of sunset clause on tax exemption

Feb 21, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

More transparency sought for foreign worker criteria

Feb 21, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Tax break mitigates diesel duty hike - but cushion is temporary

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening