You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Lloyd's of London ditches plan to create own electronic exchanges

Fri, Nov 06, 2020 - 12:23 AM

[LONDON] Lloyd's of London has dropped ambitious plans to set up its own electronic exchanges and will work with other existing platforms instead to speed up the underwriting process and cut costs, the commercial insurance market said on Thursday.

Lloyd's said last year it was planning to launch two electronic exchanges covering simple and complex insurance deals. In February it piloted the exchange for simpler insurance transactions.

The 330-year old market still mainly operates with face-to-face trading and faces competition from lower-cost rivals, though the coronavirus pandemic has forced Lloyd's participants to use more electronic trading and agree deals online.

Lloyd's no longer plans to launch its own complex risk exchange but will work with existing digital platforms already in use by the market, such as PPL, to improve digitalisation.

Lloyd's bought a 40 per cent stake in PPL earlier this year.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"Our thinking has evolved," it said in an update on its plans.

The Lloyd's market is made up of more than 90 insurance syndicate members and hundreds of brokers, and insures anything from ships to sculptures.

Lloyd's also said it would develop an "exchange of exchanges" for simpler risks, connecting existing systems used by insurers and brokers, and would update the market on this next year.

"The pandemic has demonstrated that Lloyd's can adapt in a fast-changing environment and this has only increased our hunger to get on and make further change happen," chairman Bruce Carnegie-Brown said in a statement.

Lloyd's plans to make other operational efficiencies over the next two years, such as automating claims processes, it said in the second report on its Future at Lloyd's strategy. It aims to cut costs for insurers and brokers by around 3 per cent.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

HSBC to cut around 100 jobs in UK retail bank

European Development Finance group to exit fossil fuel investments by 2030

Swedish online bank Nordnet aiming for 2020 IPO

ING to cut 1,000 jobs as costs miss estimates in Q3

Hong Kong long term interbank rates drop to nine-year low after Ant IPO pulled

Australia's mortgage market to be reshaped by near-zero rates

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 6, 2020 12:18 AM
Government & Economy

UK's Sunak boosts £200b jobs rescue

[LONDON] Finance minister Rishi Sunak ploughed more money into Britain's £200 billion (S$353.9 billion) economic...

Nov 5, 2020 11:43 PM
Government & Economy

Pope shakes up running of Vatican funds after London property scandal

[VATICAN CITY] Pope Francis has stripped the Vatican's Secretariat of State of control over its own funds, moving...

Nov 5, 2020 11:32 PM
Government & Economy

US weekly jobless claims fall marginally

[WASHINGTON] The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell slightly last week, but...

Nov 5, 2020 11:26 PM
Transport

China bars travellers from Britain, Belgium, India as global coronavirus cases surge

[BEIJING] China has barred non-Chinese travellers from Britain, Belgium, the Philippines and India, imposing some of...

Nov 5, 2020 11:18 PM
Transport

GM profit beat driven by strength in trucks, SUVs and China rebound

[DETROIT] General Motors reported a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, driven by renewed demand...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Who will fill the prime real estate left behind by Robinsons?

UG Healthcare posts 74-fold increase in Q1 net profit to S$22.7m

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Two conservation shophouses in Clarke Quay for sale with S$6.2m guide price

Osome raises US$3m from XA Network and AltaIR Capital

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for