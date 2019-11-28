You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Lloyds set to join rivals in cutting CEO pension perks

Thu, Nov 28, 2019 - 12:22 AM

file6uecybs3j3l1lsqny2yc.jpg
Lloyds is consulting shareholders over plans to reduce Antonio Horta-Osorio's annual pension allowance by around £220,000 (S$386,982) and at the same time hike retirement benefits for the company's 65,000 staff.
REUTERS

[LONDON] Lloyds Banking Group is set to join rivals in cutting its chief executive's pension allowance, after months of political and investor pressure on banks that award top bosses better perks than the rest of their employees.

Lloyds is consulting shareholders over plans to reduce Antonio Horta-Osorio's annual pension allowance by around £220,000 (S$386,982) and at the same time hike retirement benefits for the company's 65,000 staff.

The changes would result in Mr Horta-Osorio and the overall workforce being offered the same pension benefit level of up to 15 per cent of salary from July 2020, costing around £20 million, a source familiar with the matter said.

HSBC, RBS and Standard Chartered have cut pension contributions for their top bosses this year.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Banking & Finance

HSBC private banking sees double-digit asset, revenue growth on Asia boost

Japan cashless incentives could be extended as part of stimulus

China postal savings bank ties up with Ant Financial on fintech innovation

European Union looking to regulate green finance

Tax-exempt riches are not a right: economist

Australian dollar unsettled as market wagers on extra rate cut

BREAKING

Nov 28, 2019 12:05 AM
Government & Economy

Pope names new financial regulator chief following police raid

[VATICAN CITY] Pope Francis named a respected senior Bank of Italy official on Wednesday to head the Vatican's...

Nov 27, 2019 11:51 PM
Government & Economy

Sri Lanka slashes taxes to boost sluggish economy

[COLOMBO] Sri Lanka slashed taxes by nearly half on Wednesday in a bid to boost an economy still struggling after...

Nov 27, 2019 11:25 PM
Government & Economy

US consumer spending increases steadily; inflation muted

[WASHINGTON] US consumer spending rose steadily in October, suggesting the economy will probably maintain its...

Nov 27, 2019 11:05 PM
Companies & Markets

Eneco Energy unit bags 2-year logistics contract with Schneider Electric

ENECO Energy's wholly-owned subsidiary RichLand Logistics Services has secured a two-year logistics contract with...

Nov 27, 2019 11:05 PM
Government & Economy

All govt agencies to take steps to safeguard personal data

[SINGAPORE] Public agencies will collect and retain an individual's data only when it is strictly necessary while...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly