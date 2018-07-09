You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Loan funds see outflows for first time in 20 weeks amid trade war

Mon, Jul 09, 2018 - 5:50 AM

New York

US BANK loan funds saw the first week of outflows after 19 consecutive weeks of inflows as market volatility triggered by the trade war dented investors' appetite for risk assets.

Investors pulled US$184.2 million from loan funds in the week ending July 4, according to Lipper. This marked the first week of outflows from loan funds since the week ending Feb 14.

The trade conflict between the US and China escalated sharply on Friday as the tariffs on the first batch of US$34 billion worth of each country's imports started. US tariffs on another US$16 billion of Chinese goods are due to go into effect in two weeks.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

President Trump also upped the ante by threatening that Washington could add another US$500 billion of tariffs, Reuters reported.

"Amid market volatility, investors are increasingly favouring bond strategies with less credit risk," said Todd Rosenbluth, senior director of ETF and mutual fund research at CFRA. "High yield and bank loan funds incur greater credit risk. Investors are preferring safety of treasuries and other investment grade securities."

Corporate investment grade bond funds have been attracting new money for 17 consecutive weeks, while investors withdrew US$1.73 billion from high-yield bond funds last week in the third week of outflows, according to Lipper.

The tit-for-tat trade dispute is generating risk-off sentiment across global markets, including the US secondary market which is also showing signs of fatigue. Average bids for US secondary loans dropped to 98.64 on July 5 from a 2018 peak in late April of 99.01. The percentage of loans trading above face value or par dropped to 25 per cent on July 5 from nearly 60 per cent on May 1. It hit 23.5 per cent on July 2, which was the lowest figure since September 2016, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data. REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Banks should recognise Asia's growing FX stature

Health insurers warn of turmoil as Trump suspends billions in payments

Adjusted Ebitda masks higher leverage on buyout loans

UOB's annual Heartbeat Run/ Walk event raises over S$1.25 million

Who has Federal Reserve Chair Powell's ear? Lawmakers and bankers

US dollar slumps after US nonfarm payrolls data, tariffs kick in

Editor's Choice

Jul 9, 2018
Government & Economy

Mind the gap? No, not yet, say chip exporters

BT_20180709_YOFOX_3493857.jpg
Jul 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

New M&C CEO gunning for asset-driven growth

Jul 9, 2018
Opinion

Navigating critical illness plans

Most Read

1 Singapore property, bank stocks tumble on new cooling measures; analysts slash target prices
2 'A sledgehammer to kill a fly': Experts surprised by 'severity' of new property curbs
3 Over 1,000 condo units sold in one night as buyers race the clock
4 En bloc fever set to be tamed, big sites at greatest risk: analysts
5 Family member of OG founder in court for harassing husband of alleged lover
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Jul 9, 2018
Government & Economy

Mind the gap? No, not yet, say chip exporters

BT_20180709_LLWATER93REY_3494233.jpg
Jul 9, 2018
Technology

Local players tackle industrial water demand

BT_20180709_YOFOX_3493857.jpg
Jul 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

New M&C CEO gunning for asset-driven growth

Jul 9, 2018
Opinion

Navigating critical illness plans

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening