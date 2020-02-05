You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

London City leader makes case for selective ditching of EU rules

Wed, Feb 05, 2020 - 11:32 PM

[LONDON] A senior official from Britain's insurance sector on Wednesday laid out the case for selective divergence from EU rules to add to London's appeal as a competitive global financial centre.

Britain left the European Union on Jan 31 and will have full freedom to write its own rules for banks, asset managers and insurers once a transition period ends on Dec 31.

The financial services sector is Britain's biggest tax contributor, generating £75.5 billion (S$135 billion) annually in tax.

Julian Adams, director of public policy and regulation at insurer M&G, said some wholesale market rules inherited from the EU could be amended as professional investors need less protection than retail customers.

"One of the areas I would be focusing attention on here is the distinction between retail and wholesale," Mr Adams told the House of Lords' sub-committee on EU financial affairs.

SEE ALSO

EU set to modify member acccession method to placate France

Taking a different approach for the wholesale market, which includes dealings between banks, exchanges and asset managers, could promote the international competitiveness of London as a place to do business, Mr Adams said.

Mr Adams, a former senior Bank of England regulator, cited some of the EU's capital rules for insurers as an example for changes.

Britain and the EU this week set out their approaches to trade talks. Access to the bloc's financial market would be based on alignment of regulation under an EU system known as equivalence.

Equivalence covers about 40 different financial activities.

Mr Adams, also deputy chair of the Association of British Insurers, said there was a strong case for not requesting equivalence in every activity.

Britain will be faced with trade-offs between protection of investors and keeping London competitive, he said.

Other officials, however, for instance from the banking sector say divergence from EU rules could lead to Brussels denying Britain access to the European market.

Miles Celic, chief executive of TheCityUK, which promotes Britain as a financial centre, said there was no sector consensus on where Britain could diverge from EU rules.

"It's important that there is a structure that manages where we align and diverge," Mr Celic told the lawmakers who are looking at financial rule-making after Brexit.

Catherine McGuiness, leader of the City of London financial district, said on Tuesday there was no big demand in the sector to row back on regulation. 

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Thailand's largest IPO braves market, priced near top of range

Former OCBC head of consumer finance Dennis Tan appointed Prudential Singapore CEO

Credit Suisse scraps Hong Kong conference on coronavirus outbreak

OCBC, UOB provide US$44m green loan to Myanmar conglomerate

Australian central bank governor says jobs key for further rate cuts

London's financial district sees few signs of Brexodus

BREAKING

Feb 5, 2020 11:33 PM
Companies & Markets

FSL swings back into black in Q4, proposes 1.5 US cents full-year DPU

FIRST Ship Lease (FSL) Trust swung back into the black with a net profit of US$3.5 million for the fourth quarter,...

Feb 5, 2020 11:09 PM
Consumer

Alarm over BBC future as UK proposes dropping compulsory subscription fee

[LONDON] The British government on Wednesday announced plans to stop prosecuting people who do not pay the BBC's...

Feb 5, 2020 11:02 PM
Government & Economy

WHO says no known effective treatments for new coronavirus

[GENEVA] The World Health Organisation played down media reports on Wednesday of "breakthrough" drugs being...

Feb 5, 2020 10:50 PM
Government & Economy

US trade deficit falls in 2019 for the first time in six years

[WASHINGTON] The US trade deficit dropped for the first time in six years in 2019 as the White House's trade war...

Feb 5, 2020 10:49 PM
Stocks

US: Nasdaq opens at record high on private jobs data, virus treatment talks

[NEW YORK] Nasdaq hit a record high at the open on Wednesday following a strong monthly domestic private jobs data...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly