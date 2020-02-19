You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Macy's, Renault add to fallen angel fear with downgrades to junk

Wed, Feb 19, 2020 - 2:34 PM

AB_macys_190220.jpg
The credit-rating downgrades of Macy's Inc and Renault SA to junk status are rekindling fears among investors of a potential uptick in so-called fallen angels after a run of relative tranquility in the US corporate bond market.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] The credit-rating downgrades of Macy's Inc and Renault SA to junk status are rekindling fears among investors of a potential uptick in so-called fallen angels after a run of relative tranquility in the US corporate bond market.

The American retailer and French carmaker each lost an investment-grade rating on Tuesday, affecting billions of dollars of debt. They follow Kraft Heinz Co, the iconic US packaged-food company, which was downgraded to junk by two credit raters on Friday as its turnaround shows little signs of progress.

Even though Macy's and Renault were downgraded for idiosyncratic reasons and will still trade in investment-grade indices unless another credit-rating company follows suit, their cuts bring back to the fore what had been a central concern among investors less than two years ago: That a slowing global economy could hamper companies' ability to service their obligations, especially those that had taken on significant debt loads to finance deals.

While many firms took actions to reduce debt levels in 2019, several are still proving to be susceptible to ratings risk. Kraft Heinz alone, with around US21 billion of debt leaving the Bloomberg Barclays investment-grade index at the end of this month, nearly eclipses last year's fallen angel volume of just under US$22 billion, according to Bank of America Corp strategists. Macy's has about US$8 billion of total debt, while Renault's roughly US$66 billion is predominantly denominated in euros and yen, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

By year-end, the volume of fallen angels is likely to dwarf that of 2019, according UBS Group AG strategists led by Matthew Mish. They predict there could be as much as US$90 billion of investment-grade debt downgraded to high yield this year. Guggenheim Partners has said as much as 20 per cent of BBBs in the US, or US$660 billion, will get cut to junk in the next downgrade wave.

SEE ALSO

Renault sets lower profit goal in crunch reboot year

Macy's was cut one notch to BB+ by S&P Global Ratings, which said the department store chain is failing to keep up with changing consumer habits. Of its total debt outstanding, just under US$2 billion trades in the Bloomberg Barclays investment-grade index. Renault was downgraded to an equivalent Ba1 rating at Moody's Investors Service after the company posted its first annual loss in a decade.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

StanChart hires fintech Ripple's ex-executive

Nomura is finally making money from Asia investment banking

Australian, New Zealand dollars weaken on fears of virus impact on economy

US dollar shines against euro, riskier peers as virus hit widens

Westpac flags earnings downgrades after lawsuit, bushfires

Great Eastern Q4 profit more than doubles to S$287m

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 19, 2020 02:30 PM
Government & Economy

MOM warns employers not to send healthy workers to hospitals for Covid-19 test

[SINGAPORE] Do not send employees to hospitals unless there is a medical emergency, Singapore's Ministry of Manpower...

Feb 19, 2020 02:25 PM
Energy & Commodities

Coronavirus outbreak dents impact of China's scrap metal tax relief

[BEIJING] China's exemptions on import duties for US copper and aluminium scrap will not massively increase...

Feb 19, 2020 02:24 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close higher on bargain hunting

[Tokyo] Tokyo stocks closed higher Wednesday on bargain hunting following recent declines as investors adjusted...

Feb 19, 2020 02:15 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gold tops US$1,600 as virus fuels growth fears

[SINGAPORE] Gold traded near the highest level since 2013 on concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus and how...

Feb 19, 2020 01:58 PM
Government & Economy

Trump says US working on a 'very big' trade deal with India, but will take time

[NEW DELHI] US President Donald Trump said the United States and India were working on a major trade deal, but he...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly