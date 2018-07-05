You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Major currencies in suspense before Sino-US tariff deadline, yuan steady

Thu, Jul 05, 2018 - 9:29 AM

2018-07-04T072934Z_950276697_RC1F702AC200_RTRMADP_3_CHINA-MARKETS-YUAN.JPG
Major currencies were on tenterhooks on Thursday on the eve of Washington's deadline to impose tariffs on Chinese imports while the yuan held steady after the central bank this week sought to stem its recent tumble.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Major currencies were on tenterhooks on Thursday on the eve of Washington's deadline to impose tariffs on Chinese imports while the yuan held steady after the central bank this week sought to stem its recent tumble.

The euro stood little changed at US$1.1661, having found firm support near US$1.15 over the past few weeks despite worries about an economic slowdown and political instability in Europe.

The dollar traded at 110.48 yen, off a five-week high of 111.14 on Friday.

The offshore yuan fetched 6.6350 per dollar, keeping some distance from Tuesday's 11-month low of 6.7344, following reassuring remarks from Yi Gang, governor of the People's Bank of China.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Chinese authorities had initially appeared to approve fall in the yuan to support the economy ahead of a possible start of US tariffs," Minori Uchida, chief currency strategist at MUFG Bank.

"But then there's a memory of massive capital outflows in 2016, which wiped out a quarter of their foreign reserves. So I would think they felt they needed to stem the yuan's fall. Given that, the yuan may stay firm for now," he said.

Yet market players are nervous as they braced for a full-scale Sino-US trade war. Washington has said it would implement tariffs on US$34 billion of Chinese imports on July 6, and Beijing has vowed to retaliate in kind on the same day.

China's finance ministry, however, said on Wednesday Beijing will "absolutely not" fire the first shot in a trade war with the United States and will not be the first to levy tariffs.

As investors tried to hedge against further gyrations in the yuan, the implied volatility of one-week dollar/yuan options has risen to a five-month high of 7.350 per cent.

That was above the implied volatilities of the euro/dollar , which stood at 6.675 per cent, for the first time ever. The yen's one-week volatility was quoted at 6.925 per cent, also the first time since late 2015 it traded below volatility in the yuan.

Because of Beijing's control, the yuan's implied volatility had long stayed below that of major free-float currencies such as the euro and the yen.

The British pound held firm at US$1.3221 after a survey on Wednesday showing Britain's dominant services industry gained momentum last month fuelled expectations of a Bank of England interest rate rise this summer.

The Canadian dollar also held near three-week high, helped by rise in oil prices.

The loonie stood at C$1.3146 to the dollar, after having risen to C$1.3113 on Wednesday, its highest since mid-June.

The index of the US dollar against six other major rivals was at 94.539, having slipped to 94.397 on Wednesday, its lowest level in over a week.

While the dollar has been supported by the perception of the relative strength of the US economic growth and the attraction of its higher bond yields, some market players say recent falls in US bond yields may be undermining the dollar.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Digital debt collector AsiaCollect raises US$4.5m in funding

OCBC can find China sweet spot in Asean

Danske Bank's Estonian operations allegedly used to launder US$8.3b

China's central bank faces policy bind over debt, growth goals

Australia flags debt trap, tightens credit rules

Year-long effort to replace Libor in bonds may reward banks

Editor's Choice

BP_SGprop_050718_1.jpg
Jul 5, 2018
Real Estate

MAS warning of 'euphoria' puts Singapore property market on notice

BT_20180705_LKHORIZON5_3491248.jpg
Jul 5, 2018
Real Estate

Horizon Towers back on collective sale market with S$1.1b reserve price

BT_20180705_KRWANDER5AS61A_3491355.jpg
Jul 5, 2018
Real Estate

Loh Lik Peng sells Wanderlust Hotel

Most Read

1 Strata Titles Board issues stop order for Cairnhill Mansions en bloc sale
2 New peak in Singapore private home prices expected by the end of 2018
3 'Euphoria' in Singapore property market calls for caution: Ravi Menon
4 StarHub shares seen bottoming out as incoming CEO steps up
5 PropNex debuts on SGX mainboard at 68.5 Singapore cents apiece
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGprop_050718_1.jpg
Jul 5, 2018
Real Estate

MAS warning of 'euphoria' puts Singapore property market on notice

Jul 5, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Mapletree Logistics Trust, Alliance Mineral Assets, GP Industries, Koyo International

Jul 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Logistics Trust to acquire HNA's Singapore warehouses for S$778.3m

BT_20180705_KRWANDER5AS61A_3491355.jpg
Jul 5, 2018
Real Estate

Loh Lik Peng sells Wanderlust Hotel

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening