You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Malaysia files charges against current, former directors of Goldman Sachs units

Fri, Aug 09, 2019 - 1:24 PM

nz_goldman_090846.jpg
Malaysia filed criminal charges against 17 current and former directors at subsidiaries of Goldman Sachs Group Inc over the multi-billion dollar corruption probe at state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), the attorney general said on Friday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia has filed criminal charges against 17 current and former directors at subsidiaries of Goldman Sachs Group Inc in a multi-billion-dollar corruption investigation at state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), the attorney general said on Friday.

Goldman Sachs has been under scrutiny for its role in helping to raise US$6.5 billion through bond offerings for 1MDB, the subject of corruption and money laundering investigations in at least six countries.

Friday's charges were brought under a section of the Malaysian Capital Markets and Services Act that holds certain senior executives responsible for any offences that may have been committed, Attorney General Tommy Thomas said.

"Custodial sentences and criminal fines will be sought against the accused ... given the severity of the scheme to defraud and fraudulent misappropriation of billions in bond proceeds," Mr Thomas said in a statement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The individuals charged include Richard Gnodde, chief executive of Goldman Sachs International and Michael Sherwood, vice chairman of Goldman Sachs Group Inc and co-chief executive officer of Goldman Sachs international, Mr Thomas added.

Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It has consistently denied wrongdoing and said certain members of the former Malaysian government and 1MDB lied to Goldman Sachs, outside counsel and others about the use of transaction proceeds.

Last year, Malaysia filed criminal charges against Goldman Sachs and two of the US bank's former employees in connection with 1MDB. The US Department of Justice is investigating the bank for its role as underwriter and arranger of the bond offer.

An estimated US$4.5 billion was misappropriated from 1MDB by fund officials and their associates between 2009 and 2014, the US Justice Department has said.

Tim Leissner, a former partner of Goldman Sachs in Asia, pleaded guilty last August to conspiracy to launder money and conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and agreed to forfeit US$43.7 million.

Malaysia has said it was seeking up to US$7.5 billion in reparations from Goldman over its dealings with 1MDB, set up in 2009 by then prime minister Najib Razak.

Mr Najib, ousted in an election last year, is facing dozens of criminal charges related to 1MDB. He has pleaded not guilty and denied wrongdoing.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

China to buy stake in another troubled regional bank: report

Next rate cut may be in Sept: Philippine central bank chief

Indonesia central bank may cut rates again soon if markets stabilise: deputy governor

China lowers yuan mid-point to fresh 11-year low, but higher than forecasts

US SEC proposes rule changes to ease company disclosure compliance

Worried about a currency war? European bonds may be the best bet

Editor's Choice

BT_20190809_JAMSG9_3859084.jpg
Aug 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's resilience will see it through latest slowdown: PM Lee

BT_20190809_AGYANGZI9_3859367.jpg
Aug 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Yangzijiang hits rough waters amid Beijing's probe into individual linked to firm

nz_singtel_080841.jpg
Aug 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel Q1 profits plunge 35% on India price war

Must Read

BT_20190809_JAMSG9_3859084.jpg
Aug 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's resilience will see it through latest slowdown: PM Lee

BT_20190809_AGYANGZI9_3859367.jpg
Aug 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Yangzijiang hits rough waters amid Beijing's probe into individual linked to firm

BT_20190809_ANGRAFTXX_3858933.jpg
Aug 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's rule of law, zero tolerance for graft big draws for foreign investors: US diplomat

BT_20190809_VMCHINA9_3859285.jpg
Aug 9, 2019
Government & Economy

China July exports rise 3.3%; imports decline by 5.6%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly